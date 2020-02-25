Send it into the Weekend With These 5 Great Events
From splitboarding festivals to fatbike slaloms, there’s plenty to do this weekend at ski areas across Vermont. Here are a few ways to send it into the weekend with events we love.
28 | 3rd Annual Pico Hiko Splitfest, Pico Mountain
From beginners to seasoned split veterans, check out demos, clinics, tours and more to get you into the backcountry and meet other splitboarders and this Catamount Trail Association event. picomountain.com
29 | Abe-BERM-Ham’s Fatbike Slalom, Suicide Six
A fatbike banked slalom three-quarter-mile downhill race that is on a course mellow enough for groms but challenging enough for experienced riders. Celebrate afterwards with an outdoor beer garden and food. The race will feature Men’s and Ladies’ Open and Masters divisions, Youth and Grom categories. Don’t have a fatbike? You can register to rent one from Suicide Six or check out some of the onsite demo options.
Feb. 29- March 1 | Extreme Challenge, Smugglers’ Notch
The Smugglers’ Notch Ski and Snowboard Club hosts this exciting event – an opportunity for junior and adult freeskiers and riders to show their big mountain skiing on the most difficult terrain the East has to offer. Spectators will be treated to a birds eye view from Madonna I lift or watch from a roped off area easily accessed from midstation.
29 | Tour de Moon with Outdoor Gear Exchange, Mt. Ellen
Sugarbush and Outdoor Gear Exchange in Burlington host a moonlit nighttime skin or snowshoe up to the Glen House for dinner and drinks, followed by an exciting moonlit ski or ride back to the base area. Though the moon will likely be out in full force (provided it’s a clear night!) headlamps are strongly recommended for this outing.
Meet at 4 p.m. at the Mt. Ellen Base Lodge. Need touring gear? Demo it at Outdoor Gear Exchange onsite. Gear must be rented at OGE’s tent before 4 p.m. and returned by 8 p.m.
29 | 3rd Annual Split the Peak, Jay Peak
For $35, enjoy demos of splitboarding and alping ski touring gear from Lynx Mountain Guides, Never Summer Snowboardsm Jones Snowboards, Parlor Skis and Black Diamond Equipment. Test it all in prescheduled heats as you explore Jay’s notoriously deep backcountry zones.
Feb. 29-March 7 | Super Sessions, Sugarbush
Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Sugarbush team up to host a week full of rad events for skiers and riders. Look out for the branded Lawson’s Finest Liquids Terrain Park at Mt. Ellen and catch pros from around the country as they compete. The park will be closed for two filming sessions but otherwise open to the public.
On Saturday, Feb. 29 and Saturday, March 7, there will be two Super Session Bashes at the Green Mountain Lounge. Stop by for beer, giveaways, live music, scavenger hunts, athlete meet-and-greets and on March 7, a trailer featuring some of the filming captured over the course of the week.
Featured Photo: Head to Lawsons’ Super Sessions this week at Sugarbush. Photo by Andrew Foster Photo, courtesy Lawsons’ Finest Liquids