From splitboarding festivals to fatbike slaloms, there’s plenty to do this weekend at ski areas across Vermont. Here are a few ways to send it into the weekend with events we love.

28 | 3rd Annual Pico Hiko Splitfest, Pico Mountain

From beginners to seasoned split veterans, check out demos, clinics, tours and more to get you into the backcountry and meet other splitboarders and this Catamount Trail Association event. picomountain.com

29 | Abe-BERM-Ham’s Fatbike Slalom, Suicide Six

A fatbike banked slalom three-quarter-mile downhill race that is on a course mellow enough for groms but challenging enough for experienced riders. Celebrate afterwards with an outdoor beer garden and food. The race will feature Men’s and Ladies’ Open and Masters divisions, Youth and Grom categories. Don’t have a fatbike? You can register to rent one from Suicide Six or check out some of the onsite demo options.

Feb. 29- March 1 | Extreme Challenge, Smugglers’ Notch