6 Amazing Events for Late July

This week and next, you can catch kids’ obstacle courses, amazing farm dinners, an epic skyrunning-style race on Vermont’s highest peak and incredible mountain biking. Here are our picks for must-do events in late July and early August.

July 26-27 | Stowe Kids Adventure Games, Stowe

Hosted by the Trapp Family Lodge Outdoor Center, this multi-discipline obstacle course race is specially designed for kids ages six to fourteen. Kids race in teams of two and compete together on bike, in water and on foot through a 2.5- to 4-mile adventure course featuring up to 15 manmade and natural obstacles.

July 27 | 4th Annual Blueberry Bash, Mount Snow

After the Blueberry Parade, head to the Main Base Area for an afternoon of various lawn games, live music, a barbecue, beer and more. There will also be a small obstacle course for kids. Also note, Vail Resorts just announced it will acquire Mount Snow along with 16 other ski areas on Monday, July 22.

July 28 | Mansfield Double Up | Stowe

Hosted by Native Endurance, this epic 11-mile race offers 5,000 feet of climbing and a rare opportunity to race across Vermont’s highest ridgeline. Limited to 70 participants, it takes a rugged route up Mt. Mansfield from the base of Stowe Mountain Resort and ascends via the Haselton Trail. The race then drops into Underhill and climbs back up the Sunset Ridge Trail, to finish back in Stowe.

Aug. 2-4 | 2nd Annual U.S. Juniors Disc Golf Championships, Smugglers’ Notch

Entry is open to kids 5-18 with one round of tournament play per day to allow families time to explore the surrounding region and enjoy Smuggs’ other summertime activities.

Aug. 4 | 23rd Vermont Fresh Network Annual Forum Dinner, Shelburne

Head to the Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms to sample local, fresh produce in signature dishes prepared by Vermont’s top chefs at the lakeside Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms. Warning: this event sells out so buy your tickets ahead.

Aug. 3-4 | Maxxis Eastern States Cup Intense Downhill Series, Killington

Catch some of the top riders in the East in this epic weekend-long race series, with practice rides on Saturday and an Enduro races on Sunday morning followed by Downhill races starting at noon. Enter in the CLIF Kids U12, Amateur or Pro categories or enter the Box Showdown. The open nature of the race makes this a great place to catch rising stars on the mountain biking circuit or try your hand riding with pros.

Featured Photo Caption: 2018 Fox US Open. Photo by David Young/Courtesy Killington Resort