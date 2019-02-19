7 Ways to Celebrate Vacation This Weekend

From the biggest telemark festival in the Northeast to family-friendly fatbike slaloms, resorts across the State are offering a host of great events. At Magic Mountain, you can catch some of the best freeskiers in the East while they rip down the hill, or bring the kids over to Pico to introduce them to skiing and riding in the terrain park.

23 | Abe-BERM-Ham’s Fat Bike Slalom, Suicide Six

Specifically built for shredding, this quarter-mile downhill course is mellow enough for groms but boasts enough berms and features to challenge everyone. Men’s and Ladies Open and Masters Divisions as well as Youth and Grom categories. Don’t have a fatbike? Register online here and rent one or try one of the demo bikes that will be available at the event. Celebrate post-race with great food, live entertainment and local breweries in an outdoor beer garden.

23 | Woodward’s Winter Triathlon, Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Racers may choose from a 4K snowshoe run, an 8K snowshoe run or a 17K triathlon. The triathlon will include a 4K snowshoe run, an 8K fat tire leg and a 5K Nordic freestyle ski, in that order. Register in advance or day-of, but bring your own equipment, as limited rentals will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

23 | IFSA Southern Vermont Freeskiing Extreme Challenge, Magic Mountain

Catch the Ski the East Freeride Tour as it hits Magic Mountain this Saturday for the Southern Vermont Freeskiing Championship, an IFSA-sanctioned event.

23 | Mini Shred Madness, Pico Mountain

Grom skiers and riders 13 years and under compete for prizes in the park in a friendly and fun environment. This event is a great place for kids to get a feel for park riding and learn to navigate the rules of the park. Killington Park team riders will be offering free giveaways and pointers.

23 | The Rockefeller Challenge, Mad River Glen

Catch this ridiculous tucking race down the Practice Slope and up Rockefellers. It’s a “test of technique, aerodynamics, bulk, waxing and a wee bit of luck!” Be sure to catch live music from The Grift afterwards.

23 | Mount Snow Adaptive Winterfest, Mount Snow

Join Adaptive Sports at Mount Snow for an evening filled with music, food, laughter and fundraising to create recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities. This upbeat evening will feature a silent and live auction, live entertainment, buffet meal and cash bar.

23-24 | 34th Annual Kare Anderson Telemark Festival, Bromley

This weekend-long celebration of all things freeheel skiing offers fun for the entire family. Whether you’re an experienced telemarker looking to hone your tree skiing or race skills, or just getting started, telefest has a clinic for you. Don’t miss Kare’s Race on Sunday, a USTSA Sanctioned Classic Telemark Style event with 10 Gates (tele turns required), a small jump drop (land in a telemark stance), ten more gates (tele turns required) into a 360-banked turn, followed by gate skiing to the finish. For the full schedule of events, visit: https://www.bromley.com/winter/telefest/31st-annual-kare-andersen-telemark-festival/.

Featured Photo Caption: PHOTO BY HERB SWANSON: Simone Oehrli of Switzerland competes in the Parallel Sprint at the FIS Telemark World Cup races at Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret, VT on January 21, 2018.