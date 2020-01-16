With snow falling across the state this week and more on the way this weekend, it’s going to be a great holiday weekend in Vermont. Here are a few fun and festive ways to enjoy the snow, get outside and hit the slopes.

18 | Ski With Olympic Gold Medalist Donna Weinbrecht, Killington

Olympic Gold Medalist and local hero Donna Weinbrecht will be on the hill January 18 to take complimentary runs with Killington skiers starting at 9 a.m. and continuing every hour on the hour. Intermediate skiers and above. Sign up at the patrol hut at the top of the Snowdon Six Pack Bubble Chair.

Post your pictures with Donna for your chance to win one free entry into her Mogul Camp at Killington Resort in March. Post your pic to Instagram and include #beast365 to enter. The winner will be announced at 4:00 p.m. that Saturday. Participants must be 18 years or older and be at a blue-level skier.

18 | The Beast Skimo Race, Berkshire East, Mass.

This is the second USSMA-sanctioned skimo race in the NE Rando Race Series. Choose between the full competitive course, with three cycles of multiple ascent/descent circuits up and down the mountain and a shorter recreational course which skips the bootpack. nerandorace.blogspot.com

18 | Free Skiing and T-Bar Dedication, Brownsville

Ascutney Outdoors hosts a dedication ceremony for the mountain’s new T-Bar lift at noon, followed by free skiing until 4 p.m. and a celebration with chili from the Brownsville Butcher & Pantry. ascutneyoutdoors.org

20 | Grommet Jam #2, Mount Snow

The second in a series of three rail jam competitions for skiers and riders under 12 at Carinthia Parks. mountsnow.com

23-26 | 46th Stowe Carnival, Stowe

Ice carving, snow volleyball and snow golf are just a few examples of the fun that takes over the village of Stowe over Carnival weekend. It’s the perfect time to take a walking tour of the village, with more than 20 activities set up around town for everyone from little kids to grandparents. You’ll see ice carving competitions, ski movies, a kids carnival. Try your hand in the infamous Snowgolf and Snowvolleyball tournaments.

As you walk around, keep an eye out for professional ice carvers, who will be set up at various locations to create ice carvings for the 20th Annual NICA sanctioned Ice Carving Competition. stowecarnival.com

24 | 37th Annual Farmers’ Appreciation Day, Jay Peak

Each Vermont farm is allowed four free lift tickets to be used the same day with their co-op or farm ID, with the option to purchase additional lift tickets for $25 each. Sign up in advance by calling or emailing Ian at imajor@jaypeakresort.com or 802.327.2154. jaypeakresort.com