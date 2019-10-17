From mountain bike races to wild gravel adventures in the Northeast Kingdom and epic mountain running challenges, this weekend there is something for everyone in the Green Mountains. Here are our picks for the week:

17-20 | 29029, Stratton

Run/walk/crawl up Stratton Mountain to the summit. Take the gondola down. Repeat 17 times in three days until you climb the height of Mt. Everest, right here in Vermont. Celebrate at the base with a party, complete with beer, food and live music.

19 | Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance Enduro, Bolton Valley

An enduro mountain bike race, group rides, the SunCommon bouncy castle, plus an outdoor recreation expo. All benefit the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance.

VOBA is a statewide coalition of outdoor recreation businesses dedicated to strengthening, expanding, attracting, and retaining outdoor recreation economy businesses in Vermont. VOBA works to educate Vermonters about outdoor recreation and Vermont outdoor recreation businesses about business development so Vermont can continue to be a vibrant place to work, live and play.

19 | Trapp Mountain Marathon & Half Marathon, Stowe

Put on by Ironwood Adventureworks, this tough trail race takes in some of the most rugged and scenic running terrain around. Set in the heart of the Green Mountains on the Nordic trails at Trapp Family Lodge, it’s the perfect way to take in fall foliage.

19 | 10th Annual Bean & Brew Festival, Jay Peak

Sample some of New England’s finest beers along with some of the region’s best locally roasted coffees as you enjoy live music and lawn games.

19 | The Hibernator, East Burke

Head to the Northeast Kingdom for a fully supported mountain bike and gravel race. Race on Class IV dirt roads, across farm fields, on unmaintained doubletrack and more on a 100k course with 9,000 feet of elevation gain or a 50K course with 4,000 feet of elevation gain in this epic gravel grinder.

20 | Heady Trotter, Waterbury Center

Run a fun road race followed by beer, live music and lawn games at the Alchemist Brewery.

20 | The Hills are Alive 5K, Stowe

Green Mountain Athletic Association hosts this scenic 5k, a rolling race on the trails at the Trapp Family Outdoor Center.