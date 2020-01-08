This weekend, there are plenty of great ways to ski and get outside. From fatbiking festivals to a moonlit snowshoe and beer pairing, to telemark clinics and family racing tournaments, here’s what’s up across Vermont.

10 | Full Moon Snowshoe and Brew Pairing, Mad River Glen

Join Mad River Glen naturalist staff and Lawson’s Finest Liquids for a one-hour full moon snowshoe ramble and beer tasting. Advance registration is required.

11 | Uberwintern Fat Bike Festival IS POSTPONED, Stowe

Stowe Trails Partnership and Mountain Bike Vermont present fatbike group rides, demos and more at Ranch Camp with a backcountry, beer-equipped aid station.

Here’s a new message from the organizers this week:

Friends: sadly Mother Nature is not cooperating and we’ve been forced to pull the plug on Uberwintern for the first time in its eight-year history. But don’t despair, we’ve got a backup plan! Firstly, anyone who pre-booked a ticket will get a refund. Secondly, if you’re in town and still need entertainment, we’re going to do a miserable, no-fun-at-all, fatbike gravel ride out of Ranch Camp on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. It’s going to be wet, but at least it’ll be cold. You’ll get just enough exercise to justify the amazing lunch and delicious libations that await you at Ranch Camp upon our return.

For more info:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/762774947476362/

But wait, there’s more! We’ll be reincarnating this hallowed event on Saturday, February 8th with Uberwintern Lite. We’ll convene at Ranch Camp to ride bikes, break bread, warm our hands around the bonfire, and of course, warm our insides with tasty beverages. Stay tuned for details. #stowemtb

11 | Kat Wright Plays the Snow Barn, Mount Snow

Catch Kat Wright, Burlington’s queen of soul with her band at the Snow Barn. Trust us—you’ll have a good time.

11 | The Grift at Castlerock Pub, Waitsfield

Catch live music from local favorites The Grift, known for their creative and rockin’ covers and awesome original music alike.

11 | Mini Shred Madness, Killington

Kids 13 and under can compete for prizes and get guidance and coaching from Killington’s staff in the park. Killington team riders will be present to offer advice. The competition will be light but fun so expect a friendly environment where little groms can push themselves.

11-12 | Mid-Winter Ramp Up Telemark Clinic, Bromley

Get individualized coaching using video analysis to offer customized assessment of your movement, positioning and stance on skis. Plus, meet some great telemark folks!

11-12 | Skirack Ski & Snowboard Swap, Burlington

Drop off times: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 6-10. Swap Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. Pick up all gear between 2 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 12. All winter sports gear in good condition, including skis, snowboards, boots, poles, ski racks, snowshoes and fatbikes are accepted. No straight skis, department store bikes, helmets or clothing or bikes with tires four inches or larger.

12 | Trapps Race to the Cabin HAS BEEN POSTPONED, Stowe

ATTENTION: This race has been postponed

The Trapps Race to the Cabin is postponed until further notice due to a challenging weather forecast. Stay tuned and follow the organizers for more information and updates.

NENSA and Trapp Family Lodge and Outdoor Center host this 5k classic Nordic race uphill to the Trapps Cabin. This is a mostly uphill point to point race with around 700 ft of elevation gain. We will have a sled to bring warm clothes to the finish line at the cabin. The cabin is also wood-fire heated, and will have food and drinks available for purchase.

This year, NENSA has added a “wooden ski” division for those who want to kick it up the hill old school-style. Skis in this category must be 100% wood, but modern bindings, boots and poles are permitted. We suspect you may find a von Trapp or two racing in this category…

Featured Photo: Grab a drink at the newly revamped Rumble’s Bistro & Bar at Sugarbush and then head to the Castle Rock Pub to catch a live show from The Grift.