9 Awesome Events for This Weekend

This weekend, there are plenty of awesome deals for discounted skiing across the state. With the Holidays approaching, things are ramping up at ski areas across Vermont. Here are a few events you won’t want to miss.

13 | Founders’ Day at Mount Snow, Dover

This Friday, Dec. 13, Mount Snow celebrates its birthday with Founders Day, an annual celebration of all things Mount Snow skiing and riding. While a limited number of lift tickets are available at $12 in advance each year, those have now sold out.

BUT you can still purchase a $29 lift ticket online at Mount Snow’s website if you buy in advance. Those too will eventually sell out, so if you plan to hit the slopes with a day pass this Friday, buy yours now.

On Founders’ Day, lift tickets will be available at the ticket window for $49.

14 | Lunch With an Astronaut, Mount Snow

Meet astronaut Dr. Linnehan for lunch on Dec. 14 from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Somerset East ballroom at the Grand Summit Hotel. BYO lunch. Later, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Wilmington, there will be a presentation open to the public hosted by Dr. Linnehan titled “Adapting to Challenges: What We Learn from Space Exploration” at the Old School Community Center. Sign up at adaptiveatsnow.org.

14 | Santa & Face Painting, Peru

Bromley Mountain hosts Santa Claus from 4-5:30 p.m. Kids and families are encouraged to come and share their Christmas wishes and take photos with Santa. Face painting will also be available.

14 | Annual Season Pass Holder’s Party, Jay Peak

Jay Peak Resort throws a party for all season pass holders, complete with complimentary drinks, appetizers and live music from Beg, Steal or Borrow at the Bullwheel Bar. Must bring season pass to participate. 4-6 p.m.

14 | SugarBash with The Funk Collection, Warren

Celebrate Sugabush’s 61st birthday with groovy live music from The Funk Collection at the Gatehouse Lodge. Eat, drink and dance the night away from 8-11 p.m. after a fun day of skiing and riding. Enjoy complimentary appetizers a bar, a raffle and dancing.

14-15 | Early Season Telemark Primer, Peru

Bromley Mountain hosts a full-day telemark clinic for those looking to refresh technique, build up strength and get great coaching in building their telemark/free-heel skiing skills.

15 | Santa Sunday, Bolton Valley

Get into the spirit of the season and dress from head to toe as Santa or Mrs. Claus to score a free lift ticket. Arrive at Guest Services prior to 10 a.m. to get your complimentary ticket for the day. At 10 a.m., all Santas will be asked to gather for a group photo at the base followed by a few shots of the crew skiing and riding.

16-20 | Valley Ski & Ride Week, Warren

Sugarbush Resort hosts a fifty-plus-year tradition, with five consecutive days of seriously discounted ski and snowboard lessons (telemark is also available) by the resort’s top instructors, followed by Apres activities and more.

19 | Bolton Valley Backcountry & Uphill Community Forum, Bolton Valley Resort

Head to the Fireside Dining Room at Bolton Valley Resort from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for a discussion with a panel of employees and stakeholders about Bolton’s new uphill policy. New for this season, all skiers and riders who access Bolton’s backcountry glades or skin uphill on the main ski trails at any time of day—whether before, after or during regular lift service—will be required to purchase either a season’s pass or a Nordic/Backcountry/Uphill Pass ($179).

Featured Photo: Santas take to the slopes at Bolton Valley. Photo by Josh Arneson.