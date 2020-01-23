9 Ways to Hit the Slopes This Weekend

From a backcountry snowboard and splitboarding festival at Bolton Valley Resort to the historic FISK Trophy Race at Suicide Six, here’s a taste of what’s happening at resorts across Vermont this weekend.

24 | Winter WonderGrass presents The Ghost of Paul Revere, Stratton

Head to Grizzly’s for a night of live music from The Ghost of Paul Revere and special guests Saints and Liars. stratton.com

24-26 | Craftsbury Super Tour & UVM Carnival & Eastern Cup, Craftsbury Common

Enjoy a classic 10K mass start citizens’ race after the elite races. craftsbury.com

24-26 | Smuggs Ice Bash, Smuggler’s Notch

Winter’s biggest climbing event happens at Smugglers’ Notch and at Petra Cliffs in Burlington. Sign up for free gear demos, clinics, slideshows, talks, competitions, an epic dry tooling comp, a party and prizes. smuggsicebash.com

24-26 | USASA Southern Vermont Series—Slopestyle, Mount Snow

Mount Snow hosts an epic event that draws serious park competition from around the region in snowboarding and freeskiing. mountsnow.com

26 | Split & Surfest with the Catamount Trail Association, Bolton Valley

Bolton Valley Resort hosts a day of exploration in the backcountry on splitboards, with free demos, clinics, games, tours, food and beer. boltonvalley.com

26 | Fire on the Mountain Chicken Wing Challenge, Bromley

Support Ski for Heat, a local fundraiser to support families in Southern Vermont with heating assistance. Finish your basket of specially-cooked super-hot wings in three minutes and Bromley will donate $25 to the cause. bromley.com

26 | 83rd FISK Trophy Race, Suicide Six

The longest-running ski race in North America is a rite of passage for serious Eastern ski racers. Notable past winners include Chip Knight, Jimmy Cochran and other Olympians and US Ski Team members. suicide6.com

28 | Roll Back the Clock Day, Mad River Glen

Celebrate Mad River Glen’s 71st anniversary with $3.50 lift tickets—the price they were on opening day in 1948. madriverglen.com

Each winter, Ski Vermont brings some of the state’s top food and drink makers to ski areas across Vermont. The tour highlights the unique products, people and ingredients that make food culture such a big part of skiing here. On these days, you can wander through a wonderland of samples of everything from hard cider to handcrafted chocolates and cheeses. skivermont.com/sfd-tour

Jan. 24 | Jay Peak Resort

Jan. 25 | Burke Mountain Resort