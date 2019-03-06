[Sponsored Content]

Stone and wood, are the centerpieces of this handcrafted Vermont home constructed from a barn that dates back over 200 years.

Originally from Colchester, VT the hay barn was moved to Stowe and resurrected as a sanctuary created to promote serenity and overall wellbeing.

The soaring ceilings are highlighted by the centuries-old posts and beams, hosting nooks and handcrafted ladders of years gone by. The charm that greets you in this unique home is only matched by the view of Stowe Mtn. Resort.

Retreat to one of the spacious bedrooms suites all with radiant heat and views of the Green Mountains. The two added timber frame porticos have radiant heat and insulated metal roofs allowing for easy expansion. Western views from the sunken hot tub offer quiet outdoor enjoyment or take a steam in the basement bath to one’s energy. 14+ acres.

he intangible amenities abound with easy access to Stowe Village, hiking and biking trails, views and privacy.