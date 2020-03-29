A Skier/Rider’s Code of Conduct for COVID-19

Folks, it’s gotten nasty out there. A lot of the energy we normally put into slaying soft spring bumps and spring’s occasional powder stash is being rechanneled on social media — and it’s not pretty.

Skiers, riders, Vermonters: we are a tight-knit community with ties around the world.

It’s time for us all to act as leaders.

This is a time we need to come together, not tear each other apart. With that in mind, please consider signing on to this skier/rider code of conduct:

1. I will do everything in my power to stay healthy and to protect others.

2. I will obey the recommendations of the CDC and my state’s government.

3. I will not shame, criticize or condemn others for actions they take.

4. I will not blame or second-guess ski areas for the actions they have taken to protect us

To sign on, please post your name in the comments section and share.

Thank you,

From all of us at Vermont Ski + Ride