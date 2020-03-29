Featured+ News 

A Skier/Rider’s Code of Conduct for COVID-19

Lisa Lynn 156 Views 4 Comments

Folks, it’s gotten nasty out there. A lot of the energy we normally put into slaying soft spring bumps and spring’s occasional powder stash is being rechanneled on social media — and it’s not pretty.

Skiers, riders, Vermonters: we are a tight-knit community with ties around the world.

It’s time for us all to act as leaders.

This is a time we need to come together, not tear each other apart. With that in mind, please consider signing on to this skier/rider code of conduct:

1. I will do everything in my power to stay healthy and to protect others. 

2. I will obey the recommendations of the CDC and my state’s government. 

3. I will not shame, criticize or condemn others for actions they take. 

4. I will not blame or second-guess ski areas for the actions they have taken to protect us

To sign on, please post your name in the comments section and share.

Thank you,

From all of us at Vermont Ski + Ride

 

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports.

4 thoughts on “A Skier/Rider’s Code of Conduct for COVID-19

  • Bernard Pistilli
    March 29, 2020 at 11:46 AM
    I commend the actions of the ski areas decision. It’s painful for all but worth it to sustain a healthy skiing community for the future.

  • Me Here
    March 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM
    We have been skiing, two ski pole lengths apart, most every day. So far, the ski areas have been pretty great to the uphill ski crowd. Thank you! 😊

