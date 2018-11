It’s a whiteout across Vermont. As of this morning, Mount Snow is reporting a whopping 15 inches of new snow, Sugarbush is counting 10 inches and Jay Peak, 5-7″. And it’s still coming down. This, piled on top of base depths of up to three feet (!) reported at Stowe and Jay Peak, could make this a record-setting early season.

It’s #snowvember and it’s only just getting started. As Winter Storm Bruce moves in another 3-5 inches are projected for today, with another three tomorrow and more later in the week.