Wake to views of Vermont’s first light as it touches the tip of Mt. Mansfield, highlighting the ski slopes of Stowe Mt. Resort in hues of purple and pink.

The day begins with fresh snow covering the landscape in this spacious home set on 10 acres in exclusive North Hill neighborhood. A home for hosting, generations can gather for the holidays to partake in this private setting, as they cozy by the fire while watching the snow drift from the sky. The younger generation, or young at heart, will spread smiles wide as they zoom down the front lawn on sleds in the winter.

In the warmer months cook up your favorite meal in the fully equipped outdoor kitchen and dine al fresco on the patio while the kids swim in the oversized pond as the sunsets to the West, bathing the home in the soft evening light. When it’s time to drift off to sleep, you’ll find plenty of space for all, including a separate guest wing. When you wake the open gourmet kitchen awaits for all the day’s creations, but you won’t feel disconnected from the action with the open kitchen, dining and living room layout.

Time for the big game? Move to the lower level entertainment room and don’t worry about running upstairs for a bottle of wine. Just down the hall is a custom built wine cellar.

