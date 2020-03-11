Who Gets The Hermitage Club?

The Hermitage Club, the luxurious private ski club and resort near Mount Snow in southern Vermont, is going up for auction on March 20 along with the lifts and trails of Haystack Ski Mountain. Bids are due by March 16 and Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC has all the details.

The Hermitage Club came to life in 2011 with a stunning 80,000-square- foot timber-frame clubhouse with plush carpets,$15,000 worth of antler chandeliers, private lockers done in polished wood, a vast, elegant dining area, fitness center and spa. Six lifts covered 45 trails, including the nation’s first six-passenger, heated Doppelmayr bubble lift.

The classic Inn at Sawmill Farm of West Dover was added to the property to house guests in 21 elegant rooms. The nearby Deerfield Valley airport was refurbished so guests could fly in on private planes.

It was all available to members only— those willing to pay the $65,000. as well as fees on top of that (such as $1500 for a locker rental) for a “Family Legacy Membership.”

Now, the ski area, clubhouse and resort will be up for auction. In addition to 834 acres with developable plots, the assets include:

The Hermitage Club and Haystack Ski Mountain: A new 80,000 square-foot lodge/clubhouse with a full-service spa, bar and restaurant area, mahogany lockers, indoor pool, bowling, retail and theater.

Ski area and lifts: The lifts include the heated Barnstormer six-pack double chair, two quad chairs and two triples.

The Hermitage Golf Club & Golf Course Clubhouse:

5,400 yards and 7,000 SF clubhouse

A stalking horse has been named and the opening bids are set at $4,290,000 and with the heated, six-person Barnstormer lift, $8,060,000.

Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC and TPW Real Estate LLC have been retained by Berkshire Bank to act as their real estate sales advisor for the real property and personal property with respect to the 363 sale of the Haystack Ski Mountain & The Hermitage Club/Development.

Lodging Portfolio:

The Hermitage Inn and Carriage House, The Doveberry Inn, The Horizon Inn

The Snow Goose Inn

For more information see Keen-Summit Capital Partners.