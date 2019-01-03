And the Winner Is..

Did you enter our 2018 VIP Weekend Sweepstakes? If you did and didn’t win, don’t despair. All subscribers to our enewsletter will be automatically eligible in future contests and we have some good ones coming up so stay tuned.

Congratulations to Sarah Spates, of South Berwick, Maine, the winner of our winter VIP Weekend Sweepstakes! Sarah, a mother of three who grew up skiing and ski racing in the Northeast Kingdom has won two free nights and a spa treatment at the Topnotch Resort and Spa in Stowe, a pair of the latest skis from Renoun and a custom-fit pair of Dodge carbon fiber ski boots. She has also won a season’s pass to the Trapp Family Lodge Outdoor Center’s Nordic trail network, a year’s worth of Vermont Coffee Company coffee and tickets to Stowe Mountain Resort.

Here’s what she won:

A two-night stay and 50-minute deep tissue massage at Topnotch Resort, a majestic mountainside destination in Stowe, Vermont that blends the gracious charm of a ski lodge with the luxurious amenities of a world-class resort. During your stay relax and unwind at the award-winning Topnotch Spa, play a match on the indoor tennis courts, lounge poolside, or dine fire side at either of the on-site restaurants; Flannel and The Roost. Enjoy complimentary ski valet, boot warming and shuttle service to the lifts.(An $800 value, blackout dates apply, not redeemable on peak weekends and holidays.)

Designed in Vermont using proprietary carbon fiber technology, the Citadel 106 has been a vision of Renoun’s since the inception of the company. It’s made wider, lighter and with more carbon fiber so it’s light, stiff and super stable. There’s more HDT and less chatter. Everything you need to build a super ski unlike any other. After three years of R&D – research & dreaming—Renoun made it a reality. The winner gets a pair, sized to his or her needs. For more on Renoun, see our story.

Made in Vermont and custom-fit to your feet, Dodge has been the leader in carbon fiber boots. You’ll get your own pair, molded to your feet. Some features we love:

Light Weight – 1600 grams (3.5 pounds) compared to 2300+ grams (5+ pounds) for other boots. Backcountry skiers use Dodge Boots with alpine touring plate bindings for a combination lighter than many dedicated AT systems.

– 1600 grams (3.5 pounds) compared to 2300+ grams (5+ pounds) for other boots. Backcountry skiers use Dodge Boots with alpine touring plate bindings for a combination lighter than many dedicated AT systems. Consistent Flex – The flex of Dodge Boots doesn’t change with temperature due to our industry-exclusive Carbon fiber/Composite construction. Other boots get too stiff when it’s cold and too soft when it’s warm.

– The flex of Dodge Boots doesn’t change with temperature due to our industry-exclusive Carbon fiber/Composite construction. Other boots get too stiff when it’s cold and too soft when it’s warm. Power/Comfort/Feel – Dodge-exclusive composite materials and design deliver a unique combination of power, comfort and feel not found in other boots. No need to buckle tightly for great performance

– Dodge-exclusive composite materials and design deliver a unique combination of power, comfort and feel not found in other boots. No need to buckle tightly for great performance Two widths – 102mm wide last in addition to our regular 98 mm last

– 102mm wide last in addition to our regular 98 mm last Women’s model – with higher volume cuff

– with higher volume cuff Industry-exclusive Carbon fiber/Composite construction Superior edge control Provides superior damping even on super hard, aggressive snow Provides consistent flex and fit Easier to get into/out of even when it’s really cold



Explore more than 35 miles of Nordic trails all winter. Stop off for a Pilsner at the Bierhall, home to von Trapp brewing, ski to the Slayton Pasture cabin for hot soup and a warm fire. We’re giving away a season’s pass good for the winter 2018/19 season. Read our story on the history of the Trapp Family Lodge.

Photo of Johannes and Sam Von Trapp by Paul Boisvert.

A YEAR’S WORTH OF COFFEE FROM VERMONT COFFEE COMPANY

Organic, local and made in small batches to stay fresh, Vermont Coffee Company is a small-town roaster located in Middlebury, Vermont. The big flavor and complex character of their coffees are highlights of their unique style of slow-roasting our beans in small batches, perfected since they began roasting in 1979. In 2018 Vermont Coffee Company became the first coffee roaster in the nation to roast with 100% renewable bio gas. All the coffee they purchase is certified organic, and beans are sourced from the great coffee-growing regions around the world, beans with big flavor and bold character. Vermont Coffee Company’s motto, “Coffee Roasted for Friends” is more than a slogan, it is really a mission. Coffee is a social stimulus that brings people together to share ideas and stories, and when people come together, a community is formed and friends are made.

Plus, two tickets to Stowe Mountain Resort.

For full contest rules, see our original post, here.