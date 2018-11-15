Competition Uncategorized 

And the Winners of the 2018 Snowliage Contest Are…

This year, early season snows made for some great opportunities to earn your turns under brilliant foliage. Here are the winners of our 2018 Fall Snowliage Photo/Video Contest. 

Overall Winner: Adam Sherman

Adam Sherman found early season snowliage turns this October and is the overall winner in our 2018 Snowliage Photo Competition.

Readers’ Choice Award: Stephanie Smentek

Stefanie Smentek captured the first snow of the season on Mount Mansfield and Stowe Mountain Resort on October 13. Her photo was the readers’ choice award winner for our 2018 Snowliage Photo competition and earned 134 likes on our Facebook page. Congratulations Stefanie!

Runners Up

Justin Champan

 

Justin Chapman gets some early season “cream cheese” on one of his first runs of the 2018/2019 season in Vermont.

Per Devore

This photo was submitted by @Per Devore, who captured his first turns in Vermont for the year and submitted this photo with the caption “First dawn patrol of the ’18/’19 season.”

Michael Hirschbuhl/ The Hirsch Brothers

Michael Hirschbuhl submitted this footage from an early season hike at Killington… the best line? Wait for it at the end.

Abagael Giles

Abagael Giles is the Assistant Editor at Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine. She loves free-heel skiing and exploring her home state of Vermont–one ridgetop at a time.

