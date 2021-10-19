Another #Vanlife Murder, This Time Near a VT Ski Area

A note from the editors:

Since we posted this story we have heard from many of you that the content previously posted here, an article reported by VTDigger, is not appropriate for VT Ski + Ride. You are right and we regret the error.

We work hard to try to tell the story of all that happens in ski towns around Vermont. While this sad event did happen in a ski town, it could have happened anywhere and was in no way related to the ski resort where it occurred. We occasionally pick up stories from VT Digger and direct you to that article which carries full details or to the more detailed and graphic story in SevenDaysVT.

We regret the error and thank you for your feedback.

Lisa Lynn, Editor