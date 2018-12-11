Two more stops on the Backcountry Film Festival’s Vermont Tour 2018: This Thursday in Essex Junction and12/21 in Waitsfield.

[Press Release]: Calling all “go big or go home” winter enthusiasts! Get ready to get goosebumps while you “Ooh!” and “Ahh!” at the impact and importance of our winter wildlands through this collection of short films. Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 14th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film lineup is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities.

Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture — you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup. Films in this year’s program include:

Ode to Muir (Festival cut), Teton Gravity Research

Ski the Wild West , Thomas Woodson and Drew Petersen

The Abbey , DPS Cinematic

The Backcountry Snowsports Initiative: Human-Powered , Wool Hat Creative Productions

Abandoned (Festival cut), The Road West Traveled

Blue , Aly Nicklas

I Am Here , David Hanson and Michael Hanson

Surfer Dan , Camp4 Collective

Searching for Christmas Tree , Lie Feng

Westward: Brennan Lagasse , KGB Productions

Tickets are by donation (min. $1). All donations benefit the Winter Wildlands Alliance & the Vermont Backcountry Alliance (some built-in Eventbrite fees may apply).

Winter Wildlands Alliance (WWA) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snowsports experience on public lands through education, outreach and advocacy. WWA is an alliance of over 100 grassroots environmental organizations and backcountry partners. The SnowSchool program engages over 33,000 kids in science-based field trips and education across 60 sites nationwide. The Backcountry Film Festival, premiering every November in Boise, Idaho, tours over 100 locations worldwide and raises over $180,000 for local mountain communities. Learn more at https://winterwildlands.org/



The Vermont Backcountry Alliance (VTBC) seeks to protect, advance and advocate for human-powered backcountry skiing and snowboarding in Vermont. The VTBC facilitates public access to backcountry terrain while promoting the conservation and responsible management of our mountain environment. The primary objectives of VTBC are conservation, outreach, education, and terrain management. Learn more at http://catamounttrail.org/programs/vtbc/about/

PLUS, enjoy live music by Bob Wagner’s Mosaic-Rex, a special gear raffle, and food by The Mad Taco!