Be Part of Our Vermont Cross Country Ski Area Guide

Vermont Ski + Ride, the largest outdoor sports publication in the Northeast, is once again publishing our annual winter Guide to Vermont’s Cross Country Ski Areas. This guide appears in both the Holidays and Winter editions of the print magazine, reaching more than 50,000 people.

While a regular ad in the magazine usually starts at $550 per issue, we try to subsidize this directory and offer it to ski areas for just $100 == that’s for two issues. Below is a sample of one page of the guide from 2020.

We do need all your information filled out in the form below by Nov. 15. Thank you!

Any questions? Reach out to Lisa Lynn at lisa.lynn@vtsports.com.