Be Part of Our Vermont Cross Country Ski Area Guide

Vermont Ski + Ride, the largest outdoor sports publication in the Northeast, is once again publishing our annual winter Guide to Vermont’s Cross Country Ski Areas. This guide appears in both the Holidays and Winter editions of the print magazine, reaching more than 50,000 people.

While a regular ad in the magazine usually starts at $550 per issue, we try to subsidize this directory and offer it to ski areas for just $100 == that’s for two issues. Below is a sample of one page of the guide from 2020.

We do need all your information filled out in the form below by Nov. 15. Thank you!

Any questions? Reach out to Lisa Lynn at lisa.lynn@vtsports.com.

NORDIC SKI AREAS DIRECTORY - VT SKI + RIDE Magazine

  • Please include the hours and days you are open.
  • Yes, I want all the above information included in the Holidays and Winter editions of VT SKI + RIDE, reaching more than 100,000 readers around New England. I understand that VT Ski + RIde will bill me a total of $100 ($50 for each issue).
  • Yes, I want all the above information included in the Holidays and Winter editions of VT SKI + RIDE, reaching more than 100,000 readers around New England. I would ALSo like to add my logo, a photo and a 100-word write-up on my ski area. I understand that VT Ski + RIde will bill me a total of $250 TOTAL to cover the costs of both the BASIC and Silver listing included in two issues and will upload a photo, logo and listing wording below
  • Please upload a high resolution (1 MB or larger) photo of your ski area for inclusion in the Silver listing.
    • Please upload your logo for the UPGRADED Listing
      • Please add in a short (100-word) description of your ski area for the Silver listing.
      Lisa Lynn

      Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports.

