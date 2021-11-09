The Best Multi-Mountain Passes

This ski season, there are more ways to ski around than just buying one of the “big” passes — Ikon or Epic. These multi-ski-area passes encourage you to ski around by giving you a certain number of days at a wide variety of resorts.

Best if you love Vermont:

One of the best bargains if you want to explore Vermont is the Ski Vermont 4 Passes, which gives you a chance to ski 4 days at and of the 22 different mountains that are SkiVermont members during the season for $194. The trick is only a limited number of passes are sold and they go on sale on Nov. 11 and have black out dates. Sign up fast if you want one and review the terms and conditions, as well as the FAQ’s, as the redemption process and requirements have changed.

Best if you like smaller ski areas:

The Indy Pass ($299 or $399 with no blackout date) is also good for two days at a growing number of resorts around the world–over 75 at last count. New this season, the Indy Pass is adding four resorts in Japan. In Vermont the pass is good at Bolton Valley, Jay Peak, Magic Mountain and Suicide Six. This year it’s also good at the newly-expanded Saddleback Ski Area in Maine as well as Cannon, Waterville Valley, Pat’s Peak and Black Mountain in New Hampshire.

Best for the traveling powder hound:

The Mountain Collective is probably the best bang-f0r-your-buck if you are seeking the steep and the deeps. For $589 you get two days at resorts such as Sugarbush, Vt. and Sugarloaf, Me (the only two eastern ski areas) or at 21 other resorts. And that list includes places such as Alta, Aspen/Snowmass, Chamonix, Franc; Jackson Hole, Wyo. ; Niseko, Japan.; Taos, N.M. and Valle Nevado. Chile. Best of all, there are no blackout dates and you can purchase additional days at each for 50% off.

Opening photo: Marc Angelillo slays the pow at Sugarbush. Photo by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur.