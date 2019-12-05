Bolton Valley Ramps it Up

Not feeling a day on the slopes? This season, you can shred indoors at Bolton Valley.

This winter keep shredding long after the terrain park closes at Bolton Valley Resort. The resort’s skate park recently added a number of features purchased when Burlington’s Talent Skate Park closed. (It has since reopened on Burton’s downtown campus). Located at the Bolton Valley Sports Center (home to the Nordic and Backcountry Center as well), the skate park features a mini ramp, larger quarter pipe walls, fun boxes, a full-sized bowl, a wall ride/vert wall, as well as several street boxes. The Center has skateboard rentals, scooters and protective gear as well as lessons. A day pass is $5 or add access on to your season pass for $50 for the winter.

Featured Photo by Hans von Briesen