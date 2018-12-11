From this epic winter bluegrass festival to Sugarbush’s funky annual birthday bash and Bolton’s Santa Sunday event, it’s going to be a great weekend. Here are five events to look forward to in ski country.

14 | Shred Vermont Opening Party, Vermont Ski + Snowboard Museum, Stowe

Don’t miss the opening night reception for this exhibit of world-class snowboard photography from the 1980s and 1990s at the Vermont Ski + Snowboard Museum. The exhibit will run from December 14th until October 2019 and is free and open to the public, though donations are encouraged.

14-16 | Inaugural WinterWonderGrass Festival, Stratton

This outdoor bluegrass festival is making its debut in Vermont this winter at Stratton Mountain after several years of hugely popular events at Steamboat and Squaw Valley. This year, festival-goers can catch Railroad Earth, Keller and the Keels, The Infamous Stringdusters, Ghost of Paul Revere, Fruition and more, plus beer and cider tastings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Tickets are still available.

15 | Sugarbash with The Grift, Sugarbush

Catch this funky Vermont locals’ band at Lincoln Peak’s Gate House Lodge this weekend for a special show. As Sugarbush celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, The Grift will be playing 60 years of music, starting with covers from the 1960s and ending with the 2000s. Dress in your best ’60s era garb for the costume contest at 9 p.m. Music goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

15 | Green Mountain Skimo and A.T. Training Camp, Bolton Valley

This Saturday, the Catamount Trail Association is hosting a day of clinics, talks and on-snow activities centered around skimo racing and alpine touring. Learn to maximize your efficiency on transitions and better use your gear in a race setting, or come out to improve your touring skills and brush up for the season after a long summer. This event has something to athletes of all ability level.

16 | Santa Sunday, Bolton Valley

Santas unite for party laps at Bolton this Sunday. Show up dressed head to toe in official Kris Kringle attire and ski or ride free for the day. To claim your ticket, head to Guest Services prior to 10 a.m. Stick around for the group photo at 10 a.m. at the base, followed by a few photos of the Santas skiing and riding.