Fat Times at Suicide Six

This winter, don’t miss one of the wildest fatbike events in Vermont, right at Suicide Six.

In 2018, Christina Mattson, the sports program director at Suicide Six and a certified mountain bike coach and racer, came up with what might have seemed like a crazy idea: combine the elements of a slalom ski race and terrain park competition for… fat bikes. Skiers, riders and the Woodstock area’s bike community loved it and so the first Abe-BERM-Ham race was born. The quarter-mile downhill course through gates was billed as “Mellow enough for groms but with enough berms and features to challenge everyone,” and featured an afterparty with live music. In 2019, conditions conspired to cancel the race but for 2020 it’s back, slated for Saturday, Feb. 29. Don’t have a fat bike? That’s not an excuse to miss this; there will be fat bikes for rent at the ski area.

Featured Photo: A racer competes in the fatbike banked slalom. Photo courtesy Suicide Six.