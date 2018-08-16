Featured 

Downhill Frenzy at Fox US Open

More than 5,500 spectators, 269 racers, 62 Grom Bomb racers (kids), 11 locals and 8 adaptive racers turned out for the Fox US Open, held this year at Killington for the first time, August 1-5. “I think we had more groms than pros racing,” said Ben Colona, who helps oversee summer activities at the resort.

The event, with a whip off contest, grom races, enduros and downhills drew contestants from 11 countries. East Burke’s Ella Skawold took second in the women, behind Canadian Vaia Reerback. Local downhill whiz Mazie Hayden (also a top-ranked skier cross competitor) from Killington Mountain School took sixth in the Women’s Open field. In Men’s Open, pro Niko Mulally swept the field that included such Vermont powerhouses as Alex McAndrew and Isaax Allaire.

It was a tribute to the resort that has been building out one of the best downhill circuits in the East and an event  that echoed with mountain bikers the popularity the FIS World Cup there has had with skiers. For full results, click here.

 

 

 

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports. Loves skiing, riding, cycling and anything that can keep her outdoors, 356 days a year.

