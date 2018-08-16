This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 5,500 spectators, 269 racers, 62 Grom Bomb racers (kids), 11 locals and 8 adaptive racers turned out for the Fox US Open, held this year at Killington for the first time, August 1-5. “I think we had more groms than pros racing,” said Ben Colona, who helps oversee summer activities at the resort.

The event, with a whip off contest, grom races, enduros and downhills drew contestants from 11 countries. East Burke’s Ella Skawold took second in the women, behind Canadian Vaia Reerback. Local downhill whiz Mazie Hayden (also a top-ranked skier cross competitor) from Killington Mountain School took sixth in the Women’s Open field. In Men’s Open, pro Niko Mulally swept the field that included such Vermont powerhouses as Alex McAndrew and Isaax Allaire.

It was a tribute to the resort that has been building out one of the best downhill circuits in the East and an event that echoed with mountain bikers the popularity the FIS World Cup there has had with skiers. For full results, click here.