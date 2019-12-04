From $6 stocking stuffers to $1500 jewels, this holiday buy local and share one of these uniquely-Vermont gifts.

We love to shop local and for this holiday season, we’ve curated a collection of some of our favorite new products put out by Vermont-based companies. From Orvis of Manchester’s new insulated vests and Vermont Flannel’s classic shirts to the super cool mountain bike and snowboard apparel produced by emerging brands such as Kaden Apparel and SDR Clothing; from all-natural skincare products from Waterbury’s Ursa Major to the elegant snowflake pendants crafted by Ferro Jewelers of Stowe and Woodstock, you’ll make someone happy with one of thes—maybe even yourself.

POPIA HATS

These colorful Merino blend knit hats from new company Popia are designed in Vermont and meticulously crafted in Italy. With Popia, longtime skiwear designer Poppy Gall has returned to her knitting roots to launch her upscale F’19 Popia collection. Her hats are fully-lined from top to bottom with a surprise contrasting design inside. They can be worn two ways; one with the brim rolled up to expose the patterned lining, or worn in a slouchy fashion. Popia hats ($60) are available in retail stores throughout Vermont and the U.S. popiadesign.com

BEE’S WRAP FOOD WRAPS

Eco-friendly Bee’s Wrap is a natural alternative to plastic wrap and sandwich baggies. Simply wrap, rinse and reuse Bee’s Wrap for food storage, lunches and snacks on the go. Made in Middlebury, Vt., with responsibly sourced materials, Bee’s Wrap has a whole range of food storage options, starting at just $6 at beeswrap.com.

DARN TOUGH ALPENGLOW SOCK

Darn Tough socks have traveled the world racking up millions of vertical feet. All that time on the trails means constant refinement, and the Alpenglow over-the-calf ski and snowboard sock ($25) is the latest evolution. Lightweight and versatile, it’s naturally easy breathing and odor-repellent thanks to the miracles of Merino wool. Darn Tough is a Vermont-based manufacturer of premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks backed up by the industry’s only lifetime guarantee. And all their socks are made here in Vemont. darntough.com

RENOUN ATLAS SKIS

New for this season, the Atlas represents the pinnacle of on-piste performance and all-around versatility in the 80mm category. Renoun designed this impressive on-piste ski to handle the variable terrain in Vermont. Perfect for those who spend most of their time on the groomers, but still need a little off-trail on occasion—$1,299. Only available online. renoun.com

BURTON RITUAL STEP ON BOOT & BINDING

Snowboarding simplified for everyone: Pair the Ritual LTD Step On Boot with Step On bindings for unprecedented performance and simplicity. Three connection points—two by the toe and one at the heel—deliver unmatched security and board control. The whole bundle starts at $599.90, with men’s and women’s models. burton.com

TURTLE FUR COMFORT SHELL POM POM BEANIE

Fully-lined with Sherpasoft™ Plush Fleece, the Comfort Shell Pom Pom Beanie provides all the attributes of our Comfort Shell™ products with a flash of style and added comfort. Topped with a pom, this beanie from Turtle Fur of Morrisville, Vt., is breathable, quick-drying and anti-microbial. Perfect for a day skinning up the mountain or an afternoon spent on the cross-country ski trails. Available in five solid colors and three prints. turtlefur.com

URSA MAJOR ALL STAR TRAVEL KIT

The All-Star Travel Kit ($30) from Ursa Major features clean face and body care essentials, wrapped and ready to give. The kit includes travel sizes of Fantastic Face Wash, Golden Hour Recovery Cream, Essential Face Wipes and Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant—their most-loved products for your most-loved people. Based in Waterbury, Vt., Ursa Major makes low-maintenance, high-impact skincare essentials. The family-owned company obsesses over every little detail—from the quality and freshness of ingredients to the efficacy of formulations and sustainability of packaging—so that customers don’t have to. They strive to help millions of people switch to delightfully-effective, plant-powered skincare while raising the bar for what it means to be a sustainable company. ursamajorvt.com

MALOJA SESVENNA BASE LAYER

The new Mountain Road Outfitters in Stowe is the first North American flagship store for German outdoor brand Maloja. Designed in Bavaria and “made for the mountains” Maloja features winter performance sport and lifestyle collections for men, women and kids that are well suited for the Green Mountains. Try the Sesvenna wool blend base layer, available in Mountain Lake (shown) and Alprose, men’s and women’s $109.00. mountainroadoutfitters.com

KADEN APPAREL V-NECK JERSEY

Designed in Vermont and made in the U.S., Kaden Apparel’s high-performance mountain bike clothing is for women who ride hard, sweat and get dirty. The raglan sleeve, v-neck jersey will undoubtedly become your new go-to piece. Its incredibly soft poly-blend fabric feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. The featured underarm gusset is specifically designed to reduce underarm chafing caused by too many seams. This is the perfect jersey for any type of biking. One customer recently said, “It’s super light, breathable and fits like a dream. I feel like it was made for me.” At $89.99, you can be just as comfortable as she is. kadenapparel.com

ORVIS PRO INSULATED VEST

This insulated vest comes from the new Orvis PRO Collection, the most technologically advanced outerwear Orvis has ever built. Orvis PRO apparel takes on the elements and provides protection in even the harshest environs. The PRO Insulated Vest uses body mapped insulation to provide optimal temperature control through a wide range of activity levels and environments. The 80g PrimaLoft® Gold Active insulation protects the core, with weightless, highly packable warmth ideal for active pursuits. Polartec® Alpha® (80g), designed for Special-Ops teams, regulates body heat and moisture through the side panels. The outer is Ultralight 20D stretch nylon ripstop with a special coating that provides tear, wind and water resistance. Men’s and Women’s, $159. orvis.com

SDR CLOTHING DEEP WOODS JERSEY

Because we’re born and bred on the East Coast and live and ride in Vermont. we all know some of the best days happen in the worst weather—especially in the early and late season. So SDR brings you the ultimate crap weather freeride/dh jersey. The super thick stretch fleece material makes this Deep Woods Long Sleeve Weatherproof Insulated MTB Jersey ($55) excellent as an outer layer or as a base layer on windy cold days, and the Nikwax weatherproofing keeps the rain out without trapping the sweat inside. Plus, the flatlock stitching on the seams makes this jersey as durable as it is comfy. A great choice for snowboarding, skiing or fatbiking. sdrclothing.com

VERMONT FLANNEL CLASSIC SHIRT

With traditional style, the Men’s Classic Vermont Flannel Shirt ($63.80) delivers the endless comfort and superior quality you expect from Vermont Flannel. Two front chest pockets have button flaps. The tightly-woven flannel has minimal shrinkage—but wash it on cool and dry on low. The 100-percent flannel is double-brushed for ultimate softness. Made with the finest European fabric that’s then hand cut and sewn in the USA! Original and USA Patchwork plaids are extra thick and cozy! Add $5 for 2X+ sizes. vermontflannel.com

DION SNOWSHOES

Dion Snowshoes has been making snowshoes in Vermont for almost 20 years. They make the most competitive racing snowshoe available and the only modular snowshoe where bindings, cleats and frames can be chosen independently. Whether you are an experienced racer or just starting out, Bob Dion can help you choose what combination of components to use. Feel free to call 802-753-1174, or email Bob at bob@dionsnowshoes.com. Fully assembled, the most popular racing model, 120LT, is $275. Other models available for backcountry hiking. dionsnowshoes.com

SKIDA ALPINE NECKWARMER

The Skida Alpine Neckwarmer ($26) keeps everything from your neck to your nose toasty and warm on frigid days. Our printed poly-blend outer fabric wicks away moisture, leaving the Polartec® micro-fleece lining dry and soft against your face. It is the perfect weapon for battling cold conditions. As always, made in Vermont. skida.com

FERRO SNOWFLAKE PENDANT

Ferro Jewelers, of Stowe and Woodstock has created custom-made replicas of jewelry in the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s collection. The first piece in this series is a highly detailed snowflake pendant with crossed skis and a pole, all hand-cast in gold and embellished with diamonds, $1,595. Or start off with a sterling silver variation for just $150. ferrojewelers.com

UNTAPPED MAPLE SYRUP

Produced and packaged entirely in Vermont, UnTapped is made by skiers for skiers. Now featuring a complete lineup of sports nutrition, including drink mix, waffles and maple-based sports packets, see our sample pack ($25) for the perfect holiday gift. unTapped.com