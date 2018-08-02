The Future of Mountain Biking at Vermont Resorts: Aug 9 Event

STOWE, VT — What’s up with downhill mountain biking? Is it the future of mountain biking in Vermont? In just the last few weeks ski resorts around the state have been making news and adding downhill trails.

On August 9 at 6:30-8:30 the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum and Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine will host a roundtable discussion and party at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe with the leaders in Vermont’s mountain bike scene.

Consider the news; On July 21, Suicide Six opened its new Elemental bike park, jumping into the downhill mountain bike scene and joining Mount Snow, Killington, Okemo, Sugarbush and Burke in offering lift-served mountain biking. On July 28-29, the Vermont Mountain Biking Festival returned to the trails at Ascutney.

Then, on August 1, Killington plays host to one of the biggest mountain bike events in the country, the Fox US Open attracting an estimated crowd of 5,000 to watch mountain bikers ride down the same slopes that Mikaela Shiffrin and other FIS ski racers competed on at the World Cup last November.

Meanwhile, around the state mountain bike clubs are working together to connect their networks and there’s a plan afoot to create a new Velomont Trail that would run from Killington all the way to Stowe.

“It would be for mountain bikers and other users like what the Catamount Trail is for skiers,” says Angus McCusker of the Rochester and Randolph Area Sports Trails Alliance, which has been leading the charge.

On August 9, McCusker and RASTA co-chair Zac Freeman, Tom Stuessy of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association, Nick Mahood of Suicide Six’s new bike park, Lilias Ide of Kingdom Trails, Ryan Thibault of MTBVT, Sam von Trapp of Trapp Family Lodge Outdoor Center, and representatives from Burke, Bolton Valley, Killington and Sugarbush will be at the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum for a roundtable discussion of the future of mountain biking at resorts around the state.

Doors open at 6:15 and the event, an informal discussion with audience participation, will be moderated by Lisa Lynn, editor of Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski and Ride and sponsored by Collective Arts Brewing and Stowe Cider.

Tickets are limited so consider signing up in advance here.

Cover shot: Elemental Bike Park at Suicide Six. Courtesy Suicide Six