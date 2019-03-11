West Fairlee, Vermont’s Tara Geraghty-Moats has been training her whole life for this and this past weekend, that training paid off as she became the first woman ever to win the Nordic combined Continental Cup, in its debut year — a precursor to next year’s inclusion as a Word Cup event. She not only won, but swept the field with a perfect 10 victories in 10 events for a total of 1000 points.

It’s the first time women have been allowed to compete in one of the oldest of Olympic sports, Nordic combined, at this high a level. The sport gives points for both ski jumping and cross-country skiing. Moats, who grew up and still lives in West Fairlee, has been doing both sports since she was 8 years old.

And finally, the event she’s been waiting for, got greenlighted last year although it remains the only winter Olympic sport that is not open to women.