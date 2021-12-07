11 Great Gifts for Skiers

Vermont’s outdoor businesses like to give back. They not only help support the Vermont outdoor industry, but many also help support outdoor recreation with projects such as Gordini’s Giving Season (which gives back to equip Vermont youth) or Ursa Major’s donations to the National Parks Conservation Association. With brands like these based right here in Vermont, it’s not hard to shop locally this ski season. Here are 10 in alphabetical orderL

1. Bivo Water Bottles



Bivo is a new Vermont brand based out of Richmond that has created the first stainless steel bottle designed to replace plastic cycling water bottles. Why stainless steel? No plastic chemicals, no mold, and pure tasting water every time. They’re ideal for working out, hiking, biking, or having close at hand at work and feature the same pull-to-drink-push-to-close valve functionality you’re used to. Plus, their incredible flow rate allows the contents to be poured out even faster than you can squeeze a traditional plastic bottle. Available in a grippy silicone exterior ($39) or brushed steel finish ($29) at drinkbivo.com

2. Darn Tough Solstice Sock

When it comes to vintage vibes, fashion lives on at Darn Tough’s knitting factory in Northfield. The retro-spiked Solstice women’s ski sock ($27) is a spirited nod to a classic era of resort skiing. Don’t worry, we made sure to bid a ceremonious adieu to the itchy, bulky wool of yesteryear. Knit with smooth, low-profile Merino wool, this midweight sock has cushion to keep feet warm and comfy, and its unconditional lifetime guarantee will transcend all trends. darntough.com

3. Dion Snowshoes

Dion Snowshoes, based in southern Vermont, has been making snowshoes here for 20 years. They make the most competitive racing snowshoe available and the only modular snowshoe where bindings, cleats and frames can be chosen independently. Whether you are an experienced racer or just starting out, Bob Dion can help you choose what combination of components to use. Feel free to call, 802-753-1174, or email Bob at bob@dionsnowshoes.com. Fully assembled, the price on our most popular racing model, 120LT, is $275. Other models are available for backcountry hiking. dionsnowshoes.com

4. Gordini Cache Gauntlet



Based in Essex Junction, Vermont, Gordini specializes in cold weather gear with the same mission since its founding 65 years ago: to keep your hands warm and dry so you can stay outside longer. Prepare for winter with the ruggedly built Cache Gauntlet ($89.99). A dependable choice for unpredictable alpine weather. Warm, waterproof, breathable, and responsibly made, the Cache Gauntlet belongs on mountain. Featuring a powder cuff and leash, and designed with Durable Synthetic Leather, this animal-free standout outperforms and outlasts any crowd. In the spirit of the Giving Season, every purchase made on Gordini.com through the end of the year will be matched by a direct donation to equip Vermont’s youth with the right outdoor gear to play, learn and explore more. This season your holiday shopping can go hand in hand with giving back to our local community. Find out more about Gordini’s “Little Glove Project” and shop our full line of winter gloves on Gordini.com. Snow, please!

5. Maloja Ultimate Parka

The GORE-TEX Infinium Windstopper jacket is windproof, breathable and highly water-repellent. With Primaloft Silver Thermaplume insulation, it is lightweight and has the excellent thermal performance of a thick down jacket. A perfect combination of insulation, protection, comfort and breathability made for winter’s toughest conditions. Constructed with water-repellent zippers, taped seams and adjustable helmet compatible hood. Other features include zip out powder skirt, inside goggle pocket and hidden sleeve zippered card pocket. It comes in both women’s and men’s versions. The women’s Waldkauz Jacket, comes color blocked as shown or in solid navy or solid black. $499. For men, the Steinadler Jacket, comes in solid navy or solid black. $529. Both available at Mountain Road Outfitters / Maloja Flagship Store, 409 Mountain Road in Stowe. 802.760.6605. mountainroadoutfitters.com

6.Overeasy HoodE

The Mountain HoodE ($65) from Middlebury-based OverEasy is a unisex, helmet compatible hood with a built-in face panel that is great for, but not limited to, on-the-mountain use. The hood features two drawcords – one adjusts the size of the hood while the other adjusts the face panel. Slip this hood seamlessly over your helmet on a windy day or enjoy it down around your neck. Whether you’re on or off the slopes, you won’t want to take your Mountain HoodE off! Overeasy.co

7. Renoun Earhart 88 Ski

Designed, prototyped and tested by women, Burlington-based Renoun kept the men out of the room for this one. With best-in-class edge hold, smooth turn initiation and a playful personality, the Earhart 88 ($899) is a crowdpleaser. It commands stability over our Vermont ice thanks to 8 inlays of Renoun’s patented non-Newtonian VibeStop™ polymer which soaks up vibrations so your knees don’t have to. Some call it genius, we just call it a great all-mountain ski. renoun.com

8. Ski the East Wildwood Baselayers

We dare you to find another baselayer with a more comfortable micro-brushed inner and perfect mid-weight warmth. Back from the vault, this mid-weight, moisture-wicking, wicked badass thermal is perfect for the active winter lifestyle. Ski The East baselayers feature ShredTec™ technology that pulls away sweat while keeping you insulated and warm. With a micro-brushed interior and flatlock stitching throughout, this is one of the softest and most comfortable thermals on the market. Ski The East was created for you: the passionate and dedicated Eastern Skier. Out here, we’re a breed apart. The tight trees, variable conditions and brutal weather have helped to produce some of the toughest and most talented skiers in the world. We share a common identity and a common way of looking at the mountains. Eastern skiers think positively: a 4 inch storm is a powder day, -10F is mild for January, and ice is simply referred to as “frozen granular.”Shirt and pants $68 each. Skitheeast.net

9. Turtle Fur Comfort Shell™ quattroClava

Fresh from Morrisville’s Turtle Fur: a new, revolutionary balaclava built upon our wildly successful Totally Tubular™ ($44.95), with a vented face and nose area, and featuring an on-demand, flip-up Storm Flap™ for maximum face protection. Add a hood, flip-up Storm Flap™, and meshed nose and mouth covering to our beloved Totally Tubular™ and you have the revolutionary quattroClava™ With Storm Flap™. This balaclava/tube combination provides both performance and comfort through both the design and our Comfort Shell™ active performance fabric. With a brushed interior, it feels insanely soft against your skin, and remains breathable even during your most strenuous activities. Goggles fit perfectly in the contoured eye area, eliminating drafts and protecting against frostbite. The flip-up Storm Flap™ can provide an extra layer at the neck (when folded down) or can be worn flipped up to cover the meshed nose and mouth area, giving you greater protection on your chin, nose, and cheeks from the cold. turtlefur.com

10. Ursa Major Parks Project Soaps

Bring the outside in with this set of three sublime bar soaps ($40 for three) inspired by America’s most iconic national parks: Acadia, Zion, and Redwood. Waterbury’s Ursa Major Skin Care made these soaps in collaboration with Parks Project, in celebration of a shared love for the outdoors and with a common goal to create a more sustainable future. Plus, 5% of every purchase from this collection supports the great work being done by the National Parks Conservation Association. ursamajorvt.com

US Sherpa Yeti Mitten, Dolpa Hat, Sherpa Sock

The Dolpa Hat, Yeti Mitten and Sherpa Socks are made with 100% sheep wool and lined with our Sherpa fleece for maximum comfort and warmth. They are part of Vermont-based US Sherpa’s extensive line of functional, natural fiber products handcrafted in Nepal. US Sherpa founder and owner Ongyel Sherpa works with over 300 knitters, primarily in the Kathmandu region, providing sustainable jobs in an economically challenged area. US Sherpa and the Sherpa family also provide trekking opportunities in Nepal. Dolpa Hat and Yeti Mitten retail at $28.50, Sherpa Socks at $37.50, available at local outdoor shops and online at ussherpa.com