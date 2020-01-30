We all know that there are plenty of stereotypes out there about the gear you ski or ride on and what it says about you. What if the gendered stereotypes were reversed? Here’s what that might look like.

Note: This issue, we took a special look at women in snowsports. For more about that, head here.

BY SIERRA SHAFER

Even average skiers can have fun on almost any ski, but helping your boyfriend or husband find the right pair for his ability will make skiing together (at least for the morning before you ditch him to meet up with your friends) more enjoyable for both of you.

Since it’s safe to assume your guy is a beginner skier, he’s going to need your help making what is a very personal decision. While it might save you time and headache to make the decision for him, it’s a nice gesture to include him in the process and make him feel supported in his purchase. Whether you help him use the internet to make the buy, or you drive him to the shop to browse for new skis, here are three tips to keep in mind.

1. Looks are Important

While you likely purchased your latest sticks based on sidecut, rocker, flex and the terrain and snow conditions you typically encounter, these technical terms might overwhelm him. Instead, encourage your beau to stick with something like an easy-to-turn all-mountain ski in a color he likes, such as death metal gray; first kill red; or baby boy blue. If you can find something he likes that also matches his jacket, even better.

2. Keep it Gender-Specific

Skis should always be purchased based on gender, never terrain or ability. Women-specific skis are typically softer flexing than comparable men’s skis, because after cleaning the house, doing laundry, smashing the patriarchy, and making all those sandwiches, women are fatigued and need something easy to maneuver. Men, however, are stronger and more capable skiers by birthright. Getting them on skis that reflect this is key.

3. Size Matters

All women always weigh less than and are shorter than men—and so are the skis designed for women. Keep this in mind when picking out a ski for your boyfriend. Make sure to direct him to the stiffest ski available that doesn’t come in anything shorter than 195. His height, weight, and skier type do not matter one iota as much as his anatomy does.

Keep these tips in mind and you’re on your way to making the right choice for your guy, who is sure to appreciate not having to make the decision for himself. Plus, when he freaks out because you ski too fast or take him down something steeper than he should be on, point to the skis you picked out and remind him you’re not a dick.

Sierra Shafer is the editor of Powder, where this humor piece originally appeared. You can find her quiver of choice in “The Best New Skis and Why These Pros Love Them,” from the Fall 2019 issue of Vermont Ski + Ride magazine.