Featured News Uncategorized 

How to Get First Tracks

Lisa Lynn 192 Views 0 Comment

There are two ways to make sure you get first tracks:  skin up or pay up. 

POWDR Corp., which owns Killington and Pico, caused a stir last fall when it announced its Fast Tracks pass.For an additional $49 a day (lift ticket not included), the pass allows a limited number of skiers access to a priority liftline.

At Alterra-owned Stratton, anyone with a Stratton Summit Season Pass ($,1399) can access lifts at 7:45 am (versus 9:00 am) on weekends and holidays. In addition, Ikon and other pass holders can buy a First Tracks upgrade ($399) to do the same. All Ikon passholders also get one day a month when they can ski or ride early.

At Sugarbush, the Premium Plus Season Pass ($1,349) or a regular pass with the Early-Ups add-on ($499) guarantees early access.  All Ikon passholders at Alterra-owned Sugarbush also get three early days. The best way to assure first tracks is to book Sugarbush’s Sunrise First Tracks and ride the Cabin Cat ($90/2 hours) before lifts open. 

Photo by Brian Morh/EmberPhoto

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports.

You May Also Like

Vermont Receives Most Snow in Continental US During 2014-15 Season

Evan Comments Off on Vermont Receives Most Snow in Continental US During 2014-15 Season

Killington invests over $3.5 million for Summer 2015

Evan Comments Off on Killington invests over $3.5 million for Summer 2015

Backcountry skiers organize for access

Evan Comments Off on Backcountry skiers organize for access

Leave a comment