How to Get First Tracks

There are two ways to make sure you get first tracks: skin up or pay up.

POWDR Corp., which owns Killington and Pico, caused a stir last fall when it announced its Fast Tracks pass.For an additional $49 a day (lift ticket not included), the pass allows a limited number of skiers access to a priority liftline.

At Alterra-owned Stratton, anyone with a Stratton Summit Season Pass ($,1399) can access lifts at 7:45 am (versus 9:00 am) on weekends and holidays. In addition, Ikon and other pass holders can buy a First Tracks upgrade ($399) to do the same. All Ikon passholders also get one day a month when they can ski or ride early.

At Sugarbush, the Premium Plus Season Pass ($1,349) or a regular pass with the Early-Ups add-on ($499) guarantees early access. All Ikon passholders at Alterra-owned Sugarbush also get three early days. The best way to assure first tracks is to book Sugarbush’s Sunrise First Tracks and ride the Cabin Cat ($90/2 hours) before lifts open.

Photo by Brian Morh/EmberPhoto