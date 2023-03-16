Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for Sale

A great car for Vermont winter or summers near the shore, this 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee LTD has had one owner and has been lovingly maintained and regularly serviced by the Middlebury dealership. It has 160,000 miles and runs great. Selling this one because the owner just bought the exact same car, new.

It comes with:

AWD with settings for snow, sand, etc.

New brakes in 2022

Studded snow tires

Built-in trailer hitch (capable of towing a speedboat or trailer)

High quality, all-leather interior with wood paneling

Sound system

Winter package (heated steering wheel, seats and mirrors)

Sunroof

The exterior is in excellent condition, save for a dent in the front fender. Asking $10,000 OBO. Come see it in Stowe or in Middlebury.