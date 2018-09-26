Michael Franti, Guster, KT Tunstall — get ready to see all those major acts for free this Thankgiving at the Killington World Cup.

Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in the East, announced the entertainment lineup for the Killington Cup. Taking place November 23-25, the World Cup will once again bring the best women’s technical alpine skiers in the world together with entertaining music concerts, movie screenings and more.

“Combining an expanded entertainment lineup with the United States’ premier women’s ski racing event makes for a unique, weekend party at Killington for fans of all ages that’s free and open to the public,” says Rob Megnin, director of marketing and sales for Killington Resort. “Guests who come for the whole weekend, Friday through Sunday, will have an opportunity to experience Killington like never before. The combination of live music, fireworks show, movie premiers, and of course the ski racing, will create a unique mountain event guests have never experienced before.”

New this year, Killington will host free concerts each day of the weekend featuring Paul Oakenfold, KT Tunstall, Michael Franti, and Guster. (See our profile of Guster’s Ryan Miller, who lives in Vermont and is an avid snowboarder). Additional entertainment includes the World Cup Festival Village, fireworks, parades and a Friday night bib draw featuring top athletes.

“It’s a great feeling to be headed back to Killington and welcome the world’s top women ski racers,” says Herwig Demschar, chair of Killington’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee. “It’s a fantastic way to kick off ski season and all attendees will be wowed with a weekend of thrilling racing, a top music line-up, and tons of entertainment. World Cup is always an amazing experience in an amazing place.”

Weekend Schedule Highlights

Friday: Festival Village, Athlete Bib Presentation, Paul Oakenfold Performance, Fireworks, and Teton Gravity Research’s “Far Out” movie

Saturday: Festival Village, opening parade featuring Vermont youth ski racers, Giant Slalom Races with KT Tunstall performing between runs, Michael Franti performing after the second run and Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Face of Winter” movie

Sunday: Festival Village, opening parade featuring New England youth ski racers and Slalom Races with Guster performing between runs.

The full weekend schedule is available at Killington.com/worldcup.

Cover photo: Ryan Miller of Guster/Courtesy photo