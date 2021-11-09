Killington World Cup Announces Concerts, Tickets and more

After a year’s hiatus due to Covid-19 the best women slalom ski racers are returning to Killington Thanksgiving weekend of the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin, UVM’s Paula Moltzan, Burke Mountain Academy grad Nina O’Brien and some of the fastest women’s technical alpine skiers in the world plan to race in the giant slalom even ton Saturday and the slalom on Sunday as part of the World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin has been nursing a back injury since the opening World Cup event in Sölden, Austria, where she placed won the giant slalom but doesn’t plan to skip any events and “can’t imagine skipping Killington,” she told the Associated Press. “I just need to let it heal. It doesn’t take that long if I just take the time. But I want to be training right now. So I take a day, and then I’m like, ‘All right, maybe it’s good enough; I can go out and ski.′ And then I go out and ski and I take a few turns, and I’m like, ‘Ow. It’s really painful,’” the 26-year-old American said in a video conference. “It just takes a little bit to be able to really push on my skis with full-on intensity, which is frustrating, because right now, this is the bulk of time where I would normally be training all four events.”

The weekend will feature grandstand viewing and Killington will host free concerts on the Bud Light Seltzer stage t featuring O.A.R., DJ Z-Trip and G Love. O.A.R., who previously headlined the 2016 World Cup, will headline Saturday’s event. Hailing from Rockville, Maryland, O.A.R. has spent more than 25 years touring together, selling out New York City’s Madison Square Garden twice and the Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times. The group’s three most recent albums debuted in the Top 15 on the Billboard Top 200 list. DJ Z-Trip, based out of Phoenix, Arizona, is known around the globe for his unique style and has collaborated with some of the industry greats like Bassnectar, Rakim and many others. He has played at some of the biggest music festivals in the world, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, SXSW and more.

The 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup is a fully ticketed event, a change from prior years events. All attendees will need either a General Admission ticket, Grandstand ticket or VIP ticket to enter the Festival Village, concerts and spectating areas. Actions being taken to prioritize the wellbeing of the community include ticketing the entire event—including General Admission—to control attendance and requiring proof of vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to the event from spectators.

“The entertainment in this year’s World Cup is sure to create some serious excitement as we watch some of the top skiers in the world here at Killington,” said Amy Laramie, Director of Communications, Events and Special Projects for Killington Resort. “Although we are not able to kick-off the weekend with an athlete bib presentation and fireworks due to limited access to athletes due to Covid protocols, the energy surrounding the weekend is truly unmatched anywhere on the race circuit.”

Highlights of the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup include:

Saturday, November 27:

Festival Village and giant slalom races beginning at 10:00 a.m. with DJ Z-Trip performing between runs

O.A.R. performing after the second run

Wobbly Barn Party post-race party presented by Bud Light Seltzer

Sunday, November 28:

Festival Village and slalom races beginning at 9:45 a.m. with G Love performing between runs

“We are excited to welcome back this Thanksgiving weekend tradition following a year off due to the pandemic,” said Herwig Demschar, chair of Killington’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee. “The event is an incredible way to kick off the ski season, with fans cheering on the fastest female skiers in the world, a festive environment like no other and some amazing music.”

The full weekend schedule is available at Killington.com/worldcup.

General Admission tickets are available online in advance for $5.00, with all proceeds benefitting the Killington World Cup Foundation, which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to support winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region. A limited number of Grandstand tickets are still available for purchase, providing an unparalleled location to view the giant slalom and slalom races.

Killington’s priority is to protect the wellbeing of spectators, athletes and staff for the duration of the HomeLight Killington Cup. For additional information about Killington Resort and the 2021 HomeLight Killington Cup, please visit killington.com/worldcup.