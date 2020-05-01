KILLINGTON, Vt. (April 30, 2020) – Killington Resort and Pico Mountain today announced a multi-faceted approach in response to the impact COVID-19 has had on the 2019/20 season and to help guests feel confident in planning for next season.

To address the 2019/20 season, qualified 2019/20 season and multi-day passholders will be issued a voucher that can be applied to any 2020/21 season or multi-day pass product. The vouchers are valid now through the 2020/21 season, and the value is based on the type of product that was purchased for the 2019/20 season.

The vouchers are in addition to the reimbursements already issued for the Spring Pass, day tickets, lessons, lodging and rental products, and experiences.

To help guests feel confident in planning for the 2020/21 season, Killington and Pico also announced their new Passholder Promise, which includes:

Refund Available – Buy with Confidence: Killington and Pico will issue a full refund before November 20, 2020 for any passholder who has not used their 2020/21 pass and desires a refund for any reason.

Best Pricing: Best pricing on 2020/21 season passes has been extended through July 15, 2020.

Flexible Payment Plan: A payment plan is available for ease and flexibility.

Annual Subscription Pass: The Beast365 all season, unlimited subscription pass allows guests to pay monthly and if we are not open due to COVID-19, passholders will not be charged.

“We are extremely appreciative of our guests and are grateful that we can extend our thanks through the many actions we’re taking and will continue to take in support of them, our employees and our community in this unusual time,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort. “In addition to addressing season pass and unused pre-sold ticketholders, including the reimbursements we’ve already issued for a number of products and experiences, we’re proud to be in a position that allows us to engage with and support local and state organizations while navigating these uncharted waters.”

Following the March 20 indefinite extension of operation suspensions at Killington and season closure at Pico, Killington and Pico have taken a number of actions in support of staff, guests and the community, and to help ensure the safety of all. These actions have included supporting staff and guests to safely return home, winding down critical on mountain operations, transitioning staff to work from home, donating food to our community and staff , giving Rutland Regional Hospital access to lodging as needed, and donating protective equipment such as gloves and sanitizer to health care workers.