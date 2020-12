What’s it like to go powder hunting on the East Coast? The guys from Parlor Skis set out to make a film about that elusive hunt for fresh lines. With John Egan narrating, Jeb Wallace-Brodeur on camera duty and skiers Mark Wallace, Jen Borofsky and Tucker Beatty in front of the camera, this is not your average ski movie. Take a look:

Made Back East from V A G R A N T S on Vimeo.