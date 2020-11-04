Killington’s projected opening day is Nov. 14 and starting on Nov. 5, passholders can reserve their parking spaces. That’s right, your parking spaces.

According to a Killington release:

Select Killington parking inventory will be available for booking starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, via Killington.com/reserve . Pico parking inventory will be available for booking beginning Thursday, December 3, via Picomountain.com/reserve . To ensure as many people can ski and ride as possible and remain safe, additional parking inventory will be released and announced on a limited, rolling basis and reflect necessary precautions surrounding the pandemic, user patterns and weather and conditions.

The Killington system allows for flexibility based on conditions and traffic patterns. In other words, if a parking lot empties out early, say on Super Bowl Sunday, or during a rain event or blizzard, Killington can open up reservation slots and will be rolling out updates on a new phone app, as well as updating its website, to keep people up to date.

On Nov. 6, Vail Resorts (owner of Mount Snow, Okemo and Stowe in Vermont) opens up its reservation system whereby anyone with an Epic Pass can reserve up to 7 priority days (meaning you can reserve ahead all season) and then 7 rolling days. Epic Pass sales close on Nov. 5 and the mountain will only be open to Epic Pass holders prior to Dec. 8. Projected openings for Vail’s Vermont resorts are: Stowe, Nov. 20,

Other Vermont mountains that will be instituting reservation systems include Magic Mountain and Middlebury Snow Bowl. And both Mad River Glen and Bolton Valley have, at least temporarily, shut down season pass sales — in Bolton’s case, only for no-black-out date season passes.

On Nov. 3, the State of Vermont also released guidelines on how ski areas will be able to operate with limits on lodge capacity, lifts and lines. See Vermont Announces Ski Area Guidelines .

Opening photo: A few years back, Adam Sauerwein spent much of the winter camped out in the Killington parking lot in his converted school bus –probably the ultimate way to deal with the new Covid-19 restrictions this year (if you can get a parking reservation). See his story here. Photo courtesy Adam Saurwein