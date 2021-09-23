New Six Pack Lifts for 3 Vermont Ski Areas

For anyone who has been worried that Vail hasn’t invested enough in its Vermont resorts, we got some good new today. Both Mount Snow and Stowe will be getting new high-speed six-pack lifts (similar to the ones at Okemo, shown above) to replace aging lift.

Vail Resorts announced the following:

A new high-speed six-person lift will go in at Stowe Mountain Resort: Replacing the existing fixed-grip triple with a high-speed 6-person lift will increase uphill capacity by 100%, eliminate the steep hike to the base of the lift, improve reliability on windy days and offer beginner and intermediate guests with better access to lower-level terrain choices.

Mount Snow, Sundance/Tumbleweed Lift: The replacement of two fixed-grip triples with one high-speed 6-person lift will improve access to underutilized terrain and alleviate pressure on other lifts in the main base area, increasing uphill capacity by nearly 70%.

Mount Snow, Sunbrook Lift: A new high-speed 4-person chair to replace the existing fixed-grip triple will significantly decrease the current 14-minute ride time by approximately 30% and result in better utilization of the Sunbrook terrain.

Okemo is already seeing new lifts going in . For this coming season, a new Leitner-Poma detachable six-pack replaces the current Quantum Four lift at Jackson Gore. It will provide greater and quicker skier access to the upper Jackson Gore area, which boasts several expert trails and the popular Tuckered Out classic long, winding New England trail. The lift capacity for the new highspeed six pack is rated at 2,900 rides per hour, based on optimal operating conditions.

The Quantum Four bubble lift will replace the fixed grip triple chairlift, giving quicker access to Okemo’s main Summit area (a.k.a. the Northeast Summit), elevation 3,150 feet. The existing triple, which was installed in 1986, has an optimal capacity of 1,800 whereas the Quantum Quad bubble lift has a capacity of 2,180 rides per hour.

The announcement came as part of a larger release today about a Vail Resorts “Epic” lift program. Across all of its resorts the company is planning 19 new chairlifts, including 12 high-speed lifts, a new 8-person high-speed gondola and 6 new fixed-grip lifts.

The investment is part of Vail Resorts’ $315 million to $325 million capital investment plan for 2022 which is designed to materially reduce wait times, increase uphill capacity and create more lift-served terrain.

The projects outlined span 14 resorts coast-to-coast including Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Park City Mountain, Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Stowe Mountain Resort, Mount Snow and more. Additional projects within the CY22 plan will be announced in December 2021 and March 2022.

Today’s announcement is part of Epic Lift Upgrade, Vail Resorts’ new initiative to deliver game-changing lift upgrades that will significantly improve and enhance the guest experience and make getting on and around its mountains easier, faster and more enjoyable. With this latest capital plan, Vail Resorts’ total investment into the guest experience over 15 years is expected to reach approximately $2.2 billion, which has included transformational lift and terrain projects as well as industry-leading snowmaking infrastructure and state-of-the-art technological innovations. For the upcoming 2021-22 North American ski and ride season, the company expects to spend approximately $120 million in new projects such as McCoy Park at Beaver Creek Resort and new lifts at Breckenridge, Keystone, Okemo and Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

The release announced the following upgrades:

British Columbia, Canada

Whistler Blackcomb, Creekside Gondola: A new high-speed 8-person gondola, replacing the existing 6-person gondola, will significantly improve wait times and increase out-of-base uphill capacity by 35% in the Creekside area, especially on high-volume days.

Colorado

Keystone Resort, Bergman Bowl: Enhancements to Bergman Bowl will include a new high-speed 6-person chairlift, increasing lift-served terrain by 555 acres. Additional enhancements include 16 new trails, a ski patrol facility and snowmaking infrastructure. This project unlocks access for novice and intermediate guests and provides expanded entry to expert terrain in Independence and Erickson Bowls.

Skiers and riders will see improved reliability and capacity in this popular bowl with the replacement of the current 4-person chair with a new high-speed 6-person lift, increasing capacity by nearly 50%. Breckenridge Ski Resort, Rip’s Ride Lift: The beginner/ski and ride school experience will be enhanced at the highly utilized Peak 8 base area by replacing the current fixed-grip double with a high-speed 4-person chair, increasing uphill capacity by nearly 70% and improving out-of-base circulation.

Utah

Park City Mountain, Eagle Lift: A high-speed 6-person chair with a new mid-station will replace the existing Eagle lift, significantly reducing crowding and wait times, and improving the guest experience, especially for beginner skiers and ski and ride school guests.

Lake Tahoe, California & Nevada

Northstar California, Comstock Lift: A new high-speed 6-person chair will replace the existing mid-mountain 4-person chair and is designed to reduce wait times at one of the mountain’s most popular lifts and increase uphill capacity by nearly 50%.

Vermont & New Hampshire

Stowe Mountain Resort, Mountain Lift: The replacement and extension of the existing fixed-grip triple to a high-speed 6-person lift will increase uphill capacity by 100%, eliminate the steep hike to the base of the lift, improve reliability on windy days and offer beginner and intermediate guests with better access to lower-level terrain choices.

A new high-speed 4-person chair to replace the existing fixed-grip triple will significantly decrease the current 14-minute ride time by approximately 30% and result in better utilization of the Sunbrook terrain. Attitash Mountain Resort: The replacement of the East and West Double-Double chairs with one fixed-grip 4-person chair will improve reliability and enhance the overall guest experience at Attitash.

Pennsylvania & Ohio

Jack Frost/Big Boulder: The replacement and consolidation of multiple lifts at both resorts will improve reliability and enhance the overall guest experience. Jack Frost will receive two new fixed-grip 4-person chairs (one to replace the B & C lifts and the other to replace the E & F lifts) and Big Boulder will receive a new fixed-grip 4-person chair to replace the Edelweiss Triple.

Boston Mills/Brandywine: At Boston Mills, the resort will get a new fixed-grip 4-person chair replacing the Lift 5 double. At Brandywine, a new fixed-grip 4-person chair will replace the Lift 3 triple. Both projects will enhance reliability and the overall guest experience.

Previously announced projects scheduled to debut in time for the 2021/22 season include: