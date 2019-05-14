Nine Vermont-Trained Ski Racers Named to U.S. Alpine Team

[opening photo: Waitsfield’s Brian McLaughlin charging hard at the second run of the 2018 Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup in Beaver Creek, CO photo by Steven Kornreich/USSA]

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team just released it’s 2019/20 Alpine team roster and Vermonters and Vermont-trained skiers are moving up the ranks. Of the 38 ski racers named to the alpine team, nine are either from Vermont or have trained at a Vermont school. And Alpine Director Jesse Hunt is also a Vermont veteran and former Mt. Mansfield Academy skier.

Making the B team again are two Mad River Valley skiers. Vermonter Ben Ritchie, an 18-year-old student at Green Mountain Valley School is on the team after earning silver in the slalom at the Junior World Championshipsin Val de Fossa, Italy last November. He joins fellow GMVS skier, Brian McLaughlin (now at Dartmouth) and fellow Vermonter Ryan Cochran-Siegle, of the famed Cochran ski racing clan from Starksboro, VT.

On the women’s team, Burke Mountain Academy grads and ski team veteran Mikaela Shiffrin (no surprise) and Nina O’Brien are on the team, along with Stratton Mountain School grad and speed skier Alice Merryweather. Paula Moltzan the University of Vermont skier who has been on and off the World Cup circuit, is on the team again, following a strong season on the World Cup last year that kicked off when she placed the fourth fastest time on her final slalom race at the Killington World Cup. And another GMVS skier, who grew up in Ripton, Abi Jewett (see Abi Jewett’s First World Cup,) made the women’s C team while George Steffey, a Stratton Mountain Grad, made the men’s C team.

There’s also good news for the more junior members on the team who, in the past, have had to pony up for much of their travel expenses.