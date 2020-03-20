On the evening of March 19, less than a week after they learned that their jobs would end early as Sugarbush Resort, like so many others, was closing due to coronavirus, 14 employees had much of their gear stolen. Skis, boards, clothing, helmets and more were taken from lockers. “They took my clothing and my two favorite pairs of skis,” said one lift operator, who asked not to be named.

For many, working at Sugarbush was the best way to pay to pursue a passion sport that is often associated with wealth. A new set of skis or a board, binding, boots, helmets and apparel can cost upward of $3,000. Many of these employees worked other jobs as well.

According to Sugarbush Communications Director John Bleh, “14 employees had gear stolen. Skis, boots, helmets, snowboards, goggles. It was put in a tub we use to move event stuff and dragged across the snow to Snow Creek. Someone living there saw a white minivan with Vermont plates parked near where the tub was found.”

There was no evidence of forced entry but on top of that –a sign of the times — they also took hand sanitizer from the Guest Services desk. “I don’t believe any toilet paper was taken but we are still investigating what is missing,” said Bleh. According to Amber Broadaway, the resort’s risk manager, insurance does not cover this loss.

Police are still investigating. What is missing is below. At the suggestion of some of our readers:

Here’s a Go Fund Me page to help replace the equipment. Please keep a lookout for it on resale sites and social media and consider what you can do to help these folks out. All donations of $50 or more will receive a year’s free subscription to VT Ski + Ride Magazine.

If these items are recovered, funds will be donated to The Vermont Foodbank and gear returned. Thank you!