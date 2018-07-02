Adventures Featured+ 

This $149 Pass Comes with $2 Beers and $39 Colorado Heliskiing

Lisa Lynn

The Silverton Unguided Pass just came out (June 28) and it could be the best deal on a season pass we’ve seen. From now until Aug. 1 (or until supplies run out)  you can buy a $149 Unguided Season Pass to Silverton Mountain, Colorado and get 3 days skiing at Mad River Glen and 3 days at Smuggler’s Notch, plus one $39 heliskiing drop at Silverton.

Located just east of Telluride, Silverton is known for some of the steepest and deepest skiing in Colorado. There’s one chairlift from which you can hike to a ridgeline and ski any number of runs back down the East Face or West Face back to the tiny base area.

The West Face, or backside of Silverton Mountain, which features just one lift but plenty of steep and deep terrain.

 

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports. Loves skiing, riding, cycling and anything that can keep her outdoors, 356 days a year.

