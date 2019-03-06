For Sale [sponsored] 

Modern Elegance Meets Classic Farmhouse

Lisa Lynn
A modern farmhouse just minutes from the heart of downtown Stowe doesn’t come up for sale all the time. If you want to learn more about this home visit the listing at The Smith Macdonald Group of Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate.
The features of this modern farmhouse style home add to the essence of careful planning throughout the building process.

 

 

As you walk into the mudroom, your first thought will be a sigh of relief that someone has finally designed a house that takes into account the way people live. Laundry room, tile floors, benches, loads of room for coats, boots, dogs, kids, friends and everything else that collects in an entry – this one has the room.

 

 

Then there is the kitchen with its side by side refrigerator and freezer, tall ceilings, cabinets galore.

 

 

Take in views to the most beautiful maple grove that glows in the Fall and Mount Mansfield.

 

 

The kitchen opens to the dining area with a stunning brick wall to accent the room. On the other side is a fireplace and living room large enough for entertaining.

 

 

Surely the architect loves to plan master bedrooms because this one takes a prize. We doubt you will be able to get up in the morning because the sunrise over the mountains will take your breath away and you don’t even have to get up out of bed.

 

 

Or just relax in the rec space or extra bedroom. “Are the Stars Out Tonight?” is a question you can answer because you have your own planetarium right in your back yard.

For pricing and more listing information  visit The Smith Macdonald Group of Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports. Loves skiing, riding, cycling and anything that can keep her outdoors, 356 days a year.

