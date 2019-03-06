The features of this modern farmhouse style home add to the essence of careful planning throughout the building process.

As you walk into the mudroom, your first thought will be a sigh of relief that someone has finally designed a house that takes into account the way people live. Laundry room, tile floors, benches, loads of room for coats, boots, dogs, kids, friends and everything else that collects in an entry – this one has the room.

Then there is the kitchen with its side by side refrigerator and freezer, tall ceilings, cabinets galore.

Take in views to the most beautiful maple grove that glows in the Fall and Mount Mansfield.

The kitchen opens to the dining area with a stunning brick wall to accent the room. On the other side is a fireplace and living room large enough for entertaining.

Surely the architect loves to plan master bedrooms because this one takes a prize. We doubt you will be able to get up in the morning because the sunrise over the mountains will take your breath away and you don’t even have to get up out of bed.

Or just relax in the rec space or extra bedroom. “Are the Stars Out Tonight?” is a question you can answer because you have your own planetarium right in your back yard.