10 Awesome Events for St. Patrick’s Day

From scavenger hunts for free season passes to competitive skimo races and a chance to meet an Olympic Gold Medalist on the snow, there’s a lot happening this weekend.

15-17 | Bud Light Shamrock Fest, Mount Snow

Catch live outdoor music and a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a 2019-2020 season pass. The celebration continues through St. Patrick’s Day with eggs and kegs on Saturday morning and the annual Pot O’ Gold scavenger hunt for next year’s season pass on Sunday. Discounted skiing for just $17 on Friday.

16-17 | Get Your Green On NEK Style, Burke

Dress in your best St. Paddy’s Day attire (Leprechaun style) and receive one free lift ticket to ski/ride that day on Saturday or Sunday. Limited to one ticket per guest. Don’t miss the live music both afternoons.

16 | 33rd Annual Lake Placid Loppet Cross Country Ski Races and Nordic Festival, Lake Placid

The Mt. Van Hoevenberg trails are the site of these classic and freestyle races, featuring a 25K and 50K course plus 12.5K, 6.25K and 3K citizen race options, followed by dinner and a raffle.

16 | The New England Rando Race Series presents “The Sun”, Bromley

Race uphill on skis and skins and then race back downhill to the mountain’s base in this competitive skimo race, the fourth in a five-part seasonal series.

16 | The Lucky Leprechaun Challenge, Smugglers Notch

Find the leprechaun on the slopes and grab a raffle ticket for a chance to win an RCI vacation, ski and snowboard gear and more. Wearing green gets you extra tickets, as does a selfie with the leprechaun. Other events include the I-Did-A-Sled, a sled building competition.

17 | Tour Von Trapp, Stowe

This inaugural event offers skiers of all abilities and skill levels tours ranging in distance from 5K to 50K around the Trapp Family Lodge property in Stowe, Tours will be interspersed with stops for fun, food and drink along the way.

17 | St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Scavenger Hunt, Okemo

Cut-out shamrocks will be hidden along Okemo’s trails for kids to collect. Show your goods at the end of the day for a special prize bag filled with goodies at the Clock Tower Base Lodge. Don’t miss the live music from 3-6 p.m. at the Sitting Bull Bar.

17 | 2nd Annual Real to Steel, Jay Peak

Skiers and riders can test their skills on challenging upper mountain terrain and show off their trick repertoire in the Interstate Terrain Park.

17-19 | Special Olympics Winter Games, Pico Mountain

Catch athletes competing in alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

20 | Olympic Gold Medalist Kikkan Randall Speaks, Sleepy Hollow, Huntington

Kikkan Randall, who along with Jessie Diggins, became the first American woman to win and Olympic gold medal in Nordic skiing in 2018, will be speaking at Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center next Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. Event presented by Skirack, One Way and Fischer.