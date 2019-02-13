Valentine’s Day specials at Vermont ski areas are so sweet, it’s hard to find a reason you shouldn’t hit the slopes with your Valentine this Thursday. Here are a few of the best deals from around the State, from romantic mountaintop fine dining to half-price lift tickets (what’s more romantic than that?!).

14 | $14 Lift Tickets at Sugarbush, Warren

Ski or ride Sugarbush for only $14 on Thursday, Feb. 14. No catch on this one—just head to the ticket window for your All Mountain Ticket. To skip the line, purchase your ticket online in advance.

14 | Valentine’s Day Kissing Special, Mad River Glen

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Mad River Glen’s kissing special—a Vermont tradition. Kiss your partner, whomever they might be—at the ticket office and you both ski for half of the regular ticket window rate.

14 | Couples Skiing Day, Burke Mountain

Catch some love on the mountain on Valentine’s Day at Burke! Couples ski or ride for the price of one all day.

14 | Valentine’s Day at Okemo, Ludlow

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Okemo celebrates romance with an on-snow scavenger hunt. 14 red hearts will be “hidden” along the mountain’s 121 ski trails for skiers and riders to find. Return a heart to Okemo’s loveable resort services staff and receive a prize.

14 | Cloud Nine Nuptials, Mount Snow

Renew your wedding vows or get married at Mount Snow with a free summit-top ceremony. Now you can literally shout your love from the mountaintops. Cake and coffee are provided at the base lodge after the ceremony.

14 | Two-for-One Skiing, Stratton Mountain

Stratton will be selling two lift tickets for the price of one to celebrate Valentine’s day this Thursday. Don’t have a date? Got a date that doesn’t dig the snow? No problem! Individual tickets will also be sold at half price. For dinner, stop by the Black Bear Lodge for a special Valentine’s Day meal. Be sure to book yours in advance.

14 | Cliff House Summit Series, Stowe

Treat your tastebuds (and those of your lucky date) to a unique on-mountain dining experience hosted by Stowe Mountain Resort. Enjoy this dinner of Spanish cuisine and dishes from around the Mediterranean in the cozy Cliff House. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the resort will be hosting a second dinner on Saturday, Feb. 16. Reservations are required, so book now.

Featured Photo Caption: When it opened in 1958, Sugarbush’s original three-person Carlevaro-Savio gondola at Lincoln Peak gave skiers the longest vertical rise in the East. Photo courtesy Sugarbush Archives.