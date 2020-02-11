The Best of Presidents’ Day Weekend

Are you planning to hit the slopes this Presidents’ Day Weekend? Here are our picks for events across the state, from romantic Valentines Day specials to world-class ski jumping competitions. Here’s what’s up across Vermont!

14 | Cloud Nine Nuptials, Mount Snow

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Mount Snow by renewing your vows (or getting married) on the mountain at the top of Cloud Nine. mountsnow.com

14 | Valentine’s Day at Smugglers’ Notch

Purchase one full-day adult lift ticket and receive a second free with a chocolate from Lake Champlain Chocolates. smuggs.com

14 | Glow Tubing, Killington

From 4-7 p.m. the tubing park will transform into an all-out laser light, glow sticking, glow in the dark party. Tube fast downhill in the middle of it. killington.com

14 | Beer Pairing Dinner with Allagash Brewing, Mount Snow

Kick off Presidents’ Day Weekend with a five-course meal with each course paired with a beer. mountsnow.com

14 | Bromley Season Passholder Appreciation Day, Bromley

Lifts spin for passholders at 7:30 a.m. with a complimentary cocoa or coffee break and snacks from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the base lodge. Apres party starts at 4 p.m., with a complimentary buffet and a meet-and-greet with managers. bromley.com

15 | February Festival and Fireworks, Bromley

Bromley hosts a day of celebration followed by a torchlight parade and fireworks around 7 p.m. bromley.com

15 | Gathering of the Groms, Sugarbush

Introduction to freestyle skiing and snowboarding for groms age 13 & under. Groms gather at the Lincoln Base area/Repeats Feb. 29 sugarbush.com

15 | President’s Weekend Torchlight Parade & Dance, Suicide Six

Suicide Six employees participate in a torchlight parade down the mountain’s slopes followed by dancing in the lodge for kids and adults alike. suicide6.com

15 | Legacy Ski Club Race, Mad River Glen

Mad River Glen’s historic ski clubs come together to compete toe to toe on the Practice Slope for bragging rights in this epic day of fun ski racing. madriverglen.com

15 | Vertical Challenge, Bolton Valley

A day of family-friendly, recreational racing, prizes and giveaways. boltonvalley.com

15-16 | Harris Hill Ski Jump, Brattleboro

Join thousands and watch some of the world’s top ski jumpers shoot at speeds of over 60 mph to jump more than 300 feet in the air at New England’s only Olympic-size venue, with food and live music, a bonfire and tailgating. harrishillskijump.com

16 | Great American Shovel Race, Magic Mountain

Grab your shovel (or borrow one of a limited number of loaners) and race for the best time of two runs on the tubing slopes. magicmtn.com

16 | Winter Carnival and Duct Tape Derby, Hard’Ack, St. Albans

A duct tape derby with awards for the most creative design, but all sleds must be homemade from only duct tape and carboard boxes. Catch live music at the base while competitors race down the main face. stalbansvt.myrec.com

16 | Never Summer Demo, Smugglers’ Notch

Demo splitboards and snowboards on the mountain from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smugglers’ Notch. Repeats March 21. smuggs.com

16 | Troy Wunderle’s Circus Workshop, Bromley

Local instructor Troy Wunderle leads a two-hour workshop in circus performance for kids and families at Bromley Mountain. bromley.com

16 | Raptor Encounter, Killington

Vermont Institute of Natural Science offers two free programs for families where kids can see and meet live birds of prey from falcons to hawks and owls, and learn about their role in Vermont’s mountain ecosystems. killington.com

17 | Merck Forest & Farmland Maple Sugaring Event, Bromley

Merck Forest staff members teach kids about maple sugaring in Vermont with a series of interactive stations featuring maple traditions (with storytelling puppets), a memory game, hands-on “tree” tapping and more. bromley.com

For more about the legacy of spring skiing and maple sugaring in Vermont, see “When Corn Snow and Maple Syrup Collide” from our Winter 2019 issue.

17 | Grommet Jam Finals, Mount Snow

The third and final competition in this fun series for skiers and riders 12 and under. mountsnow.com

17 | Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Social, Killington

Head to Snowshed or Ramshead Base Lodge for FREE ice cream from 3-4 p.m. as supplies last. killington.com

17 | Winter Carnival, Brattleboro

Head to the Brattleboro Ski Hill at Living Memorial Park for a day of skiing in costumes, live music and wholesome fun. brattleborowintercarnival.org

17 | North East Ski Company Demo Day, Mad River Glen

Demo skis from a boutique up-and-coming ski manufacturer that designs gear specifically for the conditions found on the East Coast. madriverglen.com

Featured Photo: Head to the terrain park at Bromley and you’ll be sure to have a great time. This weekend, the mountain celebrates its season pass holders with a festival and fireworks and early laps. Photo courtesy Bromley Mountain.