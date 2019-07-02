From fireworks to mountain top yoga and epic mountain bike races, there’s a lot of great stuff happening across ski country this week and weekend. Take a ride in a hot air balloon, sign up for one of the most beautiful half marathons anywhere or head to a parade.

4 | The 4th of July Parade, Warren

Celebrate the 4th Mad River Valley-style with a wild, wacky and fun parade, street dance and family festivities starting at 10 a.m. on Warren’s Main Street (which closes at 8:30 a.m.). This year, there will be free shuttle buses running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. via the Sugarbush Access Road for free satellite parking. After the parade, stick around for food trucks, live music from Sklarkestra, the Mad Mountain Scramblers and more. Catch the fireworks from Lincoln Peak at Sugarbush that evening.

4 | Town of Killington 4th of July Celebration, Killington

Catch the parade on River Road, a belly flop contest at the pool, a fireman’s barbecue, live music and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

5-7 | Mountain Friends and Freedom Festival, Stratton

Catch the 70th Annual Wadsboro 4th of July Parade and Street Fair starting at 9 a.m., with fireworks at Dana Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester at 9 p.m. on the 4th of July. Saturday and Sunday, be sure to catch the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Tournament on the mountain, as well as live music, more fireworks and Mountain Top Yoga and a dog-friendly hike.

5-7 | 33rd Annual Stoweflake Hot Air Balloon Festival, Stowe

Watch a parade of hot air balloons soar through the sky. This year’s festival features children’s activities, live entertainment, delicious food, a beer and wine garden, and tethered hot air balloon rides for $10, or a high-flying adventure of a ride for $300. Runs both days, with sunset launches at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

7 | Running of the Bears 5K, Stratton

Run a 5K from the courtyard of Stratton Mountain Resort. The first 100 participants receive a t-shirt and the top 3 men and women in age categories get Stratton gift cards worth $100, $50 and $25, respectively. Pre-registration ($30) closes July 6.

7 | 38th Stowe 8-Miler and 5K, Stowe

Take to the roads for a fun summer race and celebrate your finish with Island Homemade Ice Cream. Runners are treated to a post-race party, where your entry guarantees you as many Harpoon brews as you can responsibly drink.

7 | Mad Marathon, Mad Half Marathon and Relays, Waitsfield

Run a full or half marathon on the scenic back roads, dirt byways and thoroughfares of the Mad River Valley. Expect rolling farm lands, quant villages, historic barns, covered bridges and fields full of cows and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Race starts at the Mad River Green in Waitsfield Village. The Mad Marathon is sanctioned by USA Track & Field New England.

7 | Eastern States Cup Enduro World Series Qualifier, Burke Mountain

Some of the best riders in the East head to Burke Mountain Resort for a day of enduro mountain bike racing and a chance to qualify for the Enduro World Series. It’s also an opportunity to catch up-and-coming riders as they test their abilities against the pros in a rare format where amateurs and professionals compete on the same playing field.

Featured Photo: If you’re headed to Killington’s Bike Park this weekend, be sure to check out the parade in town. The post-ride beers are cold at Killington’s Umbrella Bar. Photo by Chandler Burgess/Killington Resort