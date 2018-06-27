The Best of the 4th of July

Looking for the perfect way to spend the 4th of July? Don’t miss these great events in The Green Mountain State during the week of July 4.

June 28-30 | The Frendly Gathering, Sugarbush

Have you checked out the Frendly Gathering yet? It’s arguably the grooviest music festival in the northeast, and offers great food, great music and good vibes. This year, Mt. Ellen is the site of this annual music festival organized by pro snowboarders Jack Mitrani, Danny Davis, Kevin Pearce and “frends.” Bands include Twiddle, Greensky Bluegrass, Devil Makes Three, Kat Wright, Trevor Hall and more.

June 30 | The Vermont Gran Fondo, Middlebury

Starting and finishing at Middlebury’s Woodchuck Cider, the Vermont Gran Fondo is a non-competitive ride that will nonetheless test your cardiovascular capacity with challenging climbs across Appalachian Gap, Lincoln Gap, Middlebury Gap and Brandon Gap. Don’t miss the after-party. Bring out those legs of steel.

July 4 | The 70th Warren 4th of July Parade

This wild, wacky and wickedly fun parade, street dance and family festival starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Warren. The party goes all day, until 8:30 p.m., and is so popular that there will be free shuttle buses running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to satellite parking outside of town.

This year’s event features a plethora of food vendors, including American Flatbread, Green Mountain Grillbillies, Grace’s Tamales and Pingala Cafe. Don’t miss the free live music from Sklarkestra at the Warren Store porch, as well as from the Mad Mountain Scramblers and Va-et-Vient.

The celebration is bound to be extra big– the town is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sugarbush Mountain Resort’s founding with fireworks at the mountain.

July 7 | Rock the Roots, Mount Snow

This one-day festival of cider and music will feature big names like Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco, Peller and Matisyahu. Don’t miss the Angry Orchards Arcade, lawn games and a barbecue.

July 6-8 | The Stoweflake Hot Air Balloon Festival, Stowe

Enjoy wine, local food vendors, kids games and activities and a magnificent scene as 25 hot air balloons launch in unison against the backdrop of the Green Mountains. This is a truly unique way to see Stowe’s stunning scenery.

Photo by Ali Kaukas.