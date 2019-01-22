From film festivals to snowboard competitions, there is plenty happening across Vermont this weekend.

23-27 | 35th Annual Winter Rendezvous: The East Coast’s Longest Running Gay Ski Week, Stowe

Join hundreds of LGBTQ skiers, riders and winter enthusiasts for the 35th annual iteration of this pride celebration in Stowe. From live music to apres ski meetups and themed dance parties with DJs, plus some excellent skiing and riding, this is an event for skiers and non-skiers alike.

24 | The Moth StorySLAM, Sugarbush

As part of the resort’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary Celebration, Sugarbush hosts The Moth. The theme of the night is “winter.” Prepare a five-minute story—perhaps about a memory at Sugarbush over the last 60 years, or watch and listen to fellow community members.

24-26| Skirack Presents: the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, Burlington

Don’t miss this incredible cinematographic experience at the University of Vermont’s Davis Center Maple Ballroom next weekend. Each night will feature a unique lineup of short films about the outdoors, the natural world and the communities and people who love and recreate in them. For this year’s lineup, see the link above.

25-27 | Smuggs’ Ice Bash, Smugglers’ Notch

Looking to try ice climbing in Vermont? Winter’s biggest climbing festival happens at the Notch and at Petra Cliffs in Burlington this winter. Sign up for free gear demos, clinics, slideshows, presentations, competitions a party and more. Don’t miss the drytool competition, or clinics like the Women’s Intro to Climbing class, Steep and Mixed Techniques, Alpine Climbing at Smuggs’, Principles of Ski Mountaineering and more.

25-27 | 45th Annual Stowe Winter Carnival, Stowe

Celebrate Stowe with zany events like the ice carving competition, a youth ice fishing tournament, Snowgolf and Snowvolleyball tournaments. Tour the town while professional ice carvers create elegant ice sculptures throughout the village of Stowe and catch the 26th annual carving competition at The Alchemist Brewery. This year’s theme? Outer Space.

25-27 | Southern Vermont Snowboard and Freeski Series, Mount Snow

Catch top competitors in the longest running USASA series in the country. Since 1989, freeskiers and snowboarders have come to show their stuff, compete and celebrate their sports in this slopestyle competition at Carinthia Parks.

26 | Mad River Glen’s 70th Anniversary Gala, Mad River Glen

Party like it’s 1949—the year the ski area was founded. Celebrate 7 decades of skiing at Mad River with this huge birthday bash with live music from Rick Redington and the Luv. A buffet dinner will be served up by the Basebox staff, with a presentation by the National Ski Patrol to honor MRG’s founder Roland Palmedo and his enormous contribution to the founding of the National Ski Patrol system. Get your tickets by January 22.

25-26 | Parlor Skis Demo Day and Farmer Appreciation Day, Jay Peak

Are you a farmer? Jay Peak is offering every local Vermont farm four free lift tickets on Saturday, January 25. Then, on Sunday January 26, try the latest and greatest from Parlor skis as you ski the mountain (open to all skiers and non-farmers).