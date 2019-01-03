The Best of This Weekend: Jan. 4-6

The holidays may be over but there is plenty of fun to be had in the Green Mountain State this weekend. Here are our top picks for events, races and more.

3-8 | U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships, Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Six days of races featuring the best Nordic skiers in the country with national championship titles and start spots on the line for everything from the Junior World Championships in Lahti, Finland to the end-of-season World Cups in Quebec City.

4 | Extremus Group Winter Trek, Keene, N.Y.

Join the Endurance Society for this 24-mile day hike during the depths of winter over some of the steepest terrain in the Adirondacks. Expect to gain 10,000 feet as you summit Marcy, Haystack, Little Haystack, Basin, Saddleback, Gothics, Armstrong, Upper Wolfjaw and Lower Wolfjaw with the Endurance Society. This adventure is pretty extreme and not for the faint of heart.

5 | Okemo’s Grommet Throwdown, Ludlow

Okemo designs a special park for kids 13 & under to compete in a special grommet competition open to skiers and riders.

5 | Uberwintern with MTBVT, Stowe

A day of group fatbike rides, good food and beer hosted by MTBVT at the Trapp Family Lodge Cross Country Ski trails. A day of powder-packed singletrack for those souls brave enough to keep charging on two wheels through the winter! Check out the free demos. Rides followed by beers and food around the fire.

5 | NE Rando Race Series presents: “The Magic,” Magic Mountain

Two looped randonnee courses: one competitive course and one shorter recreational course without a bootpack. Both run at Magic Mountain. The competitive race is a USSMA-certified event.

6 | Susan B. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure, Stratton

Raise funds to support breast cancer research and patients by participating in a 3K and 5K snowshoe walk or a 3K snowshoe race at Stratton Mountain.