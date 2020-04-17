The silver lining for skiers and riders to all this Covid-19 mess? Season pass sales for next year are getting cheaper, deadlines are extending, resort lodging is opening up and yes, Virginia, we will have winter again.

Although not for a few months.

Recently, Alterra Mountain Company, which owns and operates Stratton and Sugarbush (among other ski areas) and whose Ikon pass is good for up to 7 days at Killington and Pico, announced it would give repeat passholders $200 off if they renew their full Ikon pass and $100 off the Ikon Base Pass (with blackout dates). Granted, the prices for both passes rose by $50 (from ($949 to $999 for the Ikon Pass and from $649 to $699 for the Base Pass. One change from last year, two gems in the crown — Jackson Hole and Aspen — are no longer good on the Ikon Pass unless you buy a $150 add-on. And there’s now an extended May 27 deadline to lock in those prices.

Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass is back at $979 for unlimited access to Mount Snow, Okemo and Stowe and 34 other resorts (thanks to the Peak Resorts buying spree of last year) as well as 7 days of access to Sun Valley, Idaho; Snowbasin, Utah and Telluride, Colo. The Epic Base Pass, for $729, also gives unlimited days at Okemo and Mount Snow but has holiday blackout days for Stowe. And the new Northeast Pass, at $599, restricts holiday access at Okemo and Mount Snow and limits passholders to 10 days at Stowe.

Killington/Pico rolled out its Beast 365 + Ikon Pass — offering year-round access to its 37-miles of mountain bike trails in its bike park, golf course and Adventure Center, along with deep discounts on lessons, lodging and other benefits. The two-in-one pass is $1344 if you buy before June 30 or you can pay $112 a month for 12 months.

In response, independents such as Magic Mountain have actually dropped their prices. As Magic Mountain notes:

Magic has lowered our season pass prices up to 10 percent just for this Early Bird sales period compared to last year’s Early Bird pricing to give some relief to our customers! Unlimited Passes ($539) will be reduced 10 percent vs last Spring Lower-priced Specialty and Vermonter Passes will be reduced 5% vs last Spring! The Early Bird Sales period has been extended by one month to June 15th to give extra time for those who’d like to take advantage of the deep discounts (save up to $160/pass vs. the next “Pre-season” sales period from June 16-October 15th and up to $260 vs “Regular Season” pass prices after October 15th.

The ski area also is offering expanded Service pass (just $269) to include first responders, nurses and ER/ICU doctors in addition to military personnel in recognition of their sacrifices during the pandemic. There is also One Big Family flat-rate pass at $1735 to help families with more than two children and an additional Locals’ Pass for any Vermonter who does not have school-age children.

A Magic season pass also provides pass holders the opportunity to get an Indy Pass starting this September 1 at a special discount, just $129 ($199 without a pass) which gives two days of free skiing in 20/21 at over 60 indie ski areas around the country.

Another Vermont resors on the Indy Pass, Bolton Valley, was offering payment plan options and pushed back its early-bird pricing on season passes ($549 for an adult, full access) to April 27. Suicide Six, Smugglers’ Notch and other resorts had yet to post their 2020/21 pass prices as of press time.

