We recently threw out a question on our Facebook page: What’s the best on-mountain meal you’ve ever had in Vermont. While some of the 83 answers strayed from strict on-mountain meals, the list is so good it’s worth sharing. Here it is, edited. Consider it the people’s guide to ski town dining.

Best thing you’ve eaten at an on-mountain restaurant in Vermont?

Venison stew at the top of Smuggs! —Brett Garner

The Yurt at Killington. Ski up to this tented structure with a wood fire inside. They have a wonderful menu inspired by local farms. Terrific wine list too. —Sandra Guibord Muller

Fish Fry and Lawson’s Finest at Mad River Glen’s General Stark’s Tavern is a classic. Duck Fat Poutine at Bolton Valley’s James Moore Tavern is also a must. —Alex Showerman

Stowe Mountain Resort, Octagon, breakfast sandwich with cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions and arugula. The best!!! —Jay Pilcer

French Onion soup or Fish Soup with all its trimmings at Chez Henri, Sugarbush. —Stephane Perillat

A grilled cheese sandwich from Cochran’s while watching your kids ski race/train is hard to beat. —Barry Lyden

BBQ pork shanks at Bar 802 in Stratton village! Hands down the best around ski town USA!—Greg Schanck

Cheeseburger, rare, fries, and a Single Chair in General Stark’s Pub at Mad River Glen. —Bill Porter

Grilled ham and swiss sandwich at Bullwheel Pub at Mount Snow and craft beers! —Bob Matthews

Grizzlie’s at Stratton has these pickle fries and I could eat a bucket of them with that spicy sauce. —Ashley Hermann

New England clam chowder in a bread bowl at Smugglers’ Sterling/Madonna Base Lodge. —Anny White

Hands down, the chicken sammy from Castlerock Pub at Sugarbush Resort. —Selina Thomsen

At Jay Peak Resort, in the old tram, Miso Hungry’s spicy miso ramen. —Danielle Brabon

Okemo pulled-chicken sandwich. —Nancy Lew

Grilled cheese, American on white. Middlebury College Snow Bowl. —Jeff Noordsy

Buffalo wings and B.L.T. at Magic. —Grant Braddish

Magic Mountain’s Black Line burger is my go to. —Patrick Haskell

Von Trapp Bierhall [Stowe] shaved chicken sandwich. —Karen Ballard

Everything and anything Doc Ponds [Stowe]! —Esbert Cardenas Jr.

Bloody Mary at the Killington Peak Lodge. —Jason Rickles

@Jason Rickles: The one with the lobster claw! — Brian Johansson

Sushi Yoshi at Superstar in Killington. —Rex Racer

Mac and cheese at The Bullwheel on Mount Snow. —Angelika Toomey

Jay Peak’s Tower Bar Poutine. —Judy Strom

Piecasso Pizza! The Bench’s skillet chocolate chip cookie, both on Stowe Mtn. Rd. And Chez Henri’s onion soup at Sugarbush. —RJ Austin

Piecasso Pizza [in Stowe] is one of my son’s favorites. —Edward S. Gilbert Jr.

Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches at Walt’s at Glenn House, Sugarbush North…. especially on full moon Saturday evenings. —Che Elwell

Smugglers’ Notch Resort snowshoe adventure dinner at the top of Sterling Mountain. —Hugh Johnson

Every resort… help yourself to a couple of free crackers (located adjacent to the soup), add a little ketchup, mustard, and relish… for $0 you’re in business. —Calef Letorney

JOIN the conversation on facebook or instagram: Tell us, what’s your favorite apres ski bar?

Featured Photo Caption: The Octagon’s Breakfast Sandwich, at Stowe Mountain Resort was a serious crowd favorite. Photo by Lisa Lynn