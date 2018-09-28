There’s An Epic App For That

While there are many apps that can track your skiing, such as Trace Snow, Ski Tracks, SNOCRU and Slopes, Vail Resorts’ EpicMix mobile app now allows Stowe skiers to do all that and socialize. (Okemo will not yet be online.)

The EpicMix app lets you download and share photos taken of you and your friends by resort photographers, earn badges for completing challenges customized to your skiing ability and uses pass scanning technology to keep track of your kids and family every time they get on a new lift. EpicMix even allows you to race against your friends or pro skiers such as Lindsay Vonn on slopes you’ve both skied, and allows you to enter multi-resort challenges for most vertical feet skied and earn badges. One couple even earned a JetSetter badge for skiing Vail, Park City, Utah and Heavenly, Calif. in all in one day. Of course, they used their private jet.

The app also gives skiers real time updates on conditions and tracks personal stats, like the number of days and vertical feet you’ve skied. It lets skiers and riders avoid long lift lines by previewing wait times and gives real time updates about lift closures, holds and openings.

According to Stowe’s Jeff Wise, Vail Resorts will not include a parking guide in this year’s EpicMix app for Stowe as it does for some of its other resorts, but the company is considering building one in the future.

All of that data is fun for skiers, but it’s also incredibly useful for Vail Resorts. It allows the company to do targeted advertising that cross-markets products to customers according to their abilities and skiing patterns. It also lets the resort to see which trails are skied the most and by whom, and which challenges and learning tools are most popular at a particular destination.

The EpicMix app is even accessible through a PC, so if you’d rather not be looking at you’re phone all day, you can monitor your vert or photos after you get home.

The app is free in the iTunes app store for all Epic and Epic Local passholders.